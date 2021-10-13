Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement and Financial Advisor for Sole Source Capital LLC

ROWAYTON, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and financial advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as the exclusive placement agent and financial advisor for Sole Source Capital Fund II.



Sole Source Capital Fund II announced its final closing with $555 million in capital commitments, exceeding its initial target of $400 million. The fund was anchored by a large public pension, as well as a global Fund of Funds.

Sole Source Capital is an industrial-focused private equity firm that acts as a bridge-buyer to the upper-middle-market. The firm is often the first institutional capital partner for its portfolio companies and seeks to drive significant operational transformations within sectors experiencing secular tailwinds.

According to PitchBook, Fund II’s predecessor fund, Sole Source Capital Fund I, was the top performing buyout fund of 2018, based on multiple of invested capital, internal rate of return, and distribution to paid-in metrics (for U.S. buyout funds between $100mn-$1bn).

“This fund received strong investor demand and we were able to attract LPs in both North America and Europe, a testament to the global appeal of this fund,” said Peter Martenson, Managing Director at Eaton Partners. “Congratulations to the Sole Source team on a successful fundraise.”

“Sole Source’s intense focus on data and transparency and its commitment to downside protection resonates with investors who increasingly are demanding stronger alignment with fund management teams,” added Jeff Eaton, Managing Director at Eaton Partners. “We are thrilled to be part of the Sole Source mission to rapidly transform ordinary businesses into exceptional companies.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $114 billion across more than 160 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2021. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About Sole Source Capital

Founded in 2016 by David Fredston, Sole Source Capital is a private equity firm that thematically invests in fragmented, high-growth industrial subsectors. Sole Source seeks founder-owned businesses or corporate carve-outs that will benefit from the team’s operating and M&A capabilities. The Firm has a strong operating heritage that enables it to execute a buy and build strategy with significant downside protection. The Firm is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with an additional office in Santa Monica, California. For more information, please visit www.solesourcecapital.com or contact investor.relations@solesourcecapital.com.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

