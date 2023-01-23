Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Sterling Investment Partners IV, L.P.

Eaton Partners

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and financial advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as the exclusive placement agent for Sterling Investment Partners (“Sterling”), a leading middle market private equity firm investing in distribution and business services companies.



Sterling Investment Partners IV, L.P. (“SIP IV”) raised $934 million in capital commitments, exceeding its $900 million target with support from a diverse group of new and returning institutional investors, including insurance companies, pension plans, registered investment advisors, asset managers, and family offices.

To date, Sterling has led the investment of approximately $568 million of equity, including $250 million from SIP IV, into three SIP IV portfolio companies: Anser Advisory, Camp Facility Services, and Kendall Vegetation Services & Xylem Tree Experts.

Since its inception over 30 years ago, Sterling has overseen the investment of over $2.6 billion of equity across 39 platform investments and 130 add-on acquisitions and numerous greenfield expansions.

“We appreciate the strong support of numerous existing investors and are excited to partner with a number of new investors in SIP IV,” commented Charles Santoro, Managing Partner and Co-Founder.

“SIP IV continues Sterling’s strategy of partnering with dynamic middle market distribution and business services companies with the objective of building industry-leading platforms,” observed James Soldano, Partner.

“Sterling’s enduring commitment to building a leading private equity platform resonated well with institutional investors,” said Eric Deyle, Managing Director at Eaton Partners. “We value our longstanding partnership with the Sterling team and wish them continued success.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $114 billion across more than 160 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2022. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a private equity firm that has been investing in and building middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly-experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Based in Westport, Connecticut, Sterling focuses on value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 210 transactions, representing more than $25 billion in aggregate value. www.sterlinglp.com.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

