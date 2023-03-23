EatingWell Just Launched a Cookware Line—and We Love These Colors

Amanda Lauren
·3 min read

You'll want to stick with this non-stick cookware.

<p>HSN</p>

HSN

Is your non-stick cookware feeling more and more sticky these days? Or simply worse for the wear? Well, we have some great news for you! EatingWell just launched a brand-new cookware line in three cheerful hues: blue, cream, and sage. The hardest part is simply choosing which color to get (or, why not mix and match?).

This cookware is easy to clean and even dishwasher-safe (although hand-washing is recommended). Still, it's good to know that you can occasionally clean a pan in the dishwasher on those super busy nights when you just don’t have an extra moment to spare.

Related:The 9 Best Cookware Sets of 2023

This set is also ideal for the health-conscious, because the sol-gel ceramic coating is made without PFAS, which are unsafe chemicals that can leach into food and potentially have a negative impact on health.

In addition to non-stick cookware, this launch also includes matching cutlery. In other words, everything you need to make the perfect meal. Check out some of our favorites from EatingWell's newest collection, currently available on HSN.

Related:How to Season and Clean a Cast-Iron Skillet

<p>HSN</p>

HSN

Everyday 11” Pan Set

Need one pan that can do it all, from making scrambled eggs to steaming veggies? All you need is the EatingWell Everyday 11” Pan Set ($100). Designed to replace your skillet and saucepan, it’s an ideal find for those with smaller kitchens, minimal storage space, or someone who mostly eats takeout but still needs cookware. The non-stick material is suitable for both gas and electric stovetops. This set includes all the basics: an 11-inch skillet, a glass lid, a steamer basket, and even a silicone spatula.

<p>HSN</p>

HSN

Non-Stick Cookware Set

Looking for a more complete set of cookware to take you from nightly dinners to holiday meals and beyond? Whether you need to braise, steam, sear, strain, saute, boil, fry, or even serve—look no further than the EatingWell 8-piece Nonstick Cookware Set ($250). This accessibly-priced set has everything you need to make just about any recipe, including an 8-inch skillet, 9.5-inch skillet, 1.5-quart saucepan with glass lid, 2.4-quart saucepan with glass lid, and a 5-quart Dutch oven with glass lid. This non-stick set can be used with all cooktops. Plus, it makes a fantastic housewarming gift.

<p>HSN</p>

HSN

Cutlery Set

There are few things as frustrating as trying to prep for your meal or even cutting up fruit like pineapple or cantaloupe with a dull knife. Fortunately, the EatingWell 13-piece Cutlery Set ($30) has you covered. It includes every type of knife even the most serious home chefs need, including an 8-inch chef knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 6-inch nakiri knife, and 5-inch utility knife, as well as a 3.5-inch paring knife. All the knives include a sheath, so you can easily and safely stash them in a drawer. Better yet, this set includes three cutting mats.

Not quite ready to click “add to cart?” These stainless steel knives are extra durable and feature a non-stick coating engineered to last twice as long as other sol-gel coatings. Best of all, they are made without PFAS substances, including PTFE and PFOA.

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.

Latest Stories

  • 8 Costco Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

    For all the ways people love Costco, there are still some products that just don't make its customers happy. Find: 8 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023Good Points: 3 Signs You're Serious...

  • Gastro Doctors Share The 1 Food They Never (Or Rarely) Eat

    The experts on gas, bloating, colon cancer and other digestive issues share what they avoid themselves.

  • 17 Easy Scone Recipes for a Bakery-Worthy Breakfast

    See recipe. The extra flaky, buttery texture of these Irish scones is achieved by using a technique borrowed from puff pastry—spreading butter onto the rolled-out dough and folding it in layers. See recipe. Yogurt helps keep these scones tender—and tangy. This recipe from Bigger Bolder Baking Every Day by Gemma Stafford starts with two circles of dough, sandwiched around a mix of fresh raspberries and raspberry jam.

  • Shawarma pan chicken with lentils recipe

    Say goodbye to your Friday night chicken doner on the way home and say hello to this vibrant, gut-friendly dish inspired by chicken shawarma.

  • 47 Classic Italian Dishes From the Old Country

    Italian pasta recipes are just the beginning—these dishes include salads, sides, mains, desserts, and more. See recipe. Zucchini is anything but boring when bathed in a mixture of fresh mint, garlic, white wine vinegar, red pepper flakes, and olive oil, then plated with lemony ricotta cheese.

  • Elevate your chocolate dessert with these espresso cookies

    The secret ingredient makes these cookies extra rich and flavorful. The post Elevate your chocolate dessert with these espresso cookies appeared first on In The Know.

  • Make perfect pancakes and waffles every time with this kitchen gadget on Amazon: 'This is my favorite piece of cooking equipment'

    You need this in your kitchen.

  • Unbelievable Keto Hack: The Delicious Coffee Cake You Have to Try!

    check out my first novel. https://www.amazon.co.uk/KAT-Matthew-... Here's is the link to the wonderful channel lowcarbrecipeideas. • HOW TO MAKE KETO ... This unbelievable keto coffee cake is the perfect way to start your day. It's low carb and sugar free, so you can have your cake and eat it too! Don't miss out on this delicious keto coffee cake! It's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and give you the energy you need to start your day. Watch the video and see for yourself how delicious and easy it is to make! the recipe Keto coffee cake The coffee mixture Instant coffee powder 15 - 20g / 3 to 4 tbsp Hot water 30ml / 2 tbsp Dry ingredients Coconut flour 60g / 1/2 cup Or almond flour 240g 2 cups Baking powder 8g - 2tsp Sweetener 70g / Salt a pinch Wet ingredients Whipping cream 160ml / 2/3 cups Eggs 3 Melted unsalted butter 60ml / 1/4 cup Bake at 170c - 325f 30 to 40 minutes Garnish the top with some mascarpone with keto Nutella and coffee beans

  • Stanley Tucci’s Leftover Pasta Recipe Has Our Mouths Watering

    Tucci gang, we have great news: The 62-year-old actor, cookbook author and cocktail aficionado has a new pasta recipe to share on Instagram (and we want to make it ASAP). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanley Tucci (@stanleytucci) “[B]reakfast, brunch or lunch?,” he captioned the post. “Not sure but it was f’ing delicious.” What is it, exactly? Tucci explains in the video that he combined leftover farfalle pasta (aka bowties) with sautéed garlic, onion, pancetta and peas, put ever

  • Heinz partners with Absolut to create pasta alla vodka sauce

    The two brands have joined for the first time to create the Heinz x Absolut Tomato Vodka Pasta Sauce.

  • Mackerel salad sandwiches recipe

    On the banks of the Bosphorus river in Istanbul at lunchtime you find roadside carts selling chargrilled fresh mackerel salad sandwiches called ‘balik ekmek’. Mackerel has a wonderful, rich flavour, is micronutrient-dense and often comes ready to eat. For some reason it is constantly overlooked by people doing their weekly shops; this flavour-packed recipe will hopefully go some way towards changing this.

  • Simple school lunchbox ideas to keep kids happy and costs low

    Rachel Stirling offers five ideas to keep lunchboxes exciting at great value

  • KFC plans to join the ‘war’ by adding this new item to its menu. Here’s what to know

    The new item will hit KFC menus on March 27.

  • Five family suppers to beat inflation – ­­and they’re all under £7

    When faced with rising food prices, most of us reach for cupboard staples to provide dinner. Pasta and bread are the source of so many easy, filling meals – but they are also two essentials whose prices have jumped the highest over the past year.

  • 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

    Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Read: 8 Best...

  • Durham Food Hall serves crunchwraps, oysters & more. Keep track of the vendors here

    The Durham Food Hall includes popular burritos and the state’s best oysters. Here’s what else you’ll find.

  • Shake Shack to come to Canada in 2024 with first location set for Toronto

    TORONTO — Canadians with a hankering for Shake Shack's juicy burgers and hand-spun milkshakes soon won't have to cross the border to satisfy their cravings. Toronto-based private investment firms Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. announced plans Wednesday to bring the U.S. fast food giant to Canada. Shake Shack's Canadian debut will begin with a flagship location in Toronto set to open in 2024, the companies said, with plans for 35 locations across the country by 2035. The New York-bas

  • How to Make Spaghetti Alla Bottarga, the Classic Sardinian Pasta Packed With Umami

    Katie Parla shares a recipe from her new cookbook, Food of the Italian Islands.

  • 30 Sneaky Ways Restaurants Trick You Into Spending More Money

    There are a lot of ways you could describe dining out, but "psychological warfare" probably isn't the phrase that springs to mind. In truth, it's not a bad metaphor for the barrage of techniques...

  • Yes, there’s a cat-themed cookbook – here’s three recipes

    Katie Wright paws through Bake Off’s Kim-Joy’s new cookbook ‘How to Bake a Cat’ (not literally)