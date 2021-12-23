Eating the same breakfast daily isn’t such a bad thing — and many agree with me

I eat the same breakfast every morning: Greek yogurt, topped by slivered almonds, and whatever berries I can find in the supermarket. I prepare this meal by rote, usually while listening to the news, and deviate from the routine only during travel. When I’m forced to adapt, it throws me off kilter.

This wasn’t always my favorite breakfast, however. In fact, over the years my preferred morning meal has evolved, changing with the circumstances. During college, it was Cap’n Crunch cereal, with no milk but enough sugar to make me a perpetual cavity candidate. Before that, as a child, my go-to was Cuban crackers carefully broken into small pieces and dropped in the café con leche my mother prepared for the family. These cracker pieces could only float and soak for a precise amount of time and not a second longer. Soggy wasn’t something I enjoyed.

For the longest time, I considered my attachment to eating the same breakfast a personal shortcoming. I thought I lacked imagination. A sense of adventure. A discerning palate. Surely, other people managed to alternate between scrambled eggs, cooked oatmeal, or donuts with their coffee. These were the same people who traveled to exotic places and tried new restaurants regularly.

Now, a recent study has revealed that I’m not such a weirdo. Actually, my morning eating habits are fairly common. Most of us eat the same breakfast every single morning — and aren’t bothered about this lack of variety in the least.

About 1,275 people in the U.S., between the ages of 18 and 99, were asked to keep track of what they ate for every meal for a period of a week. When researchers tallied up the results, they found most were very likely to eat the same thing morning after morning, but definitely not at lunch or dinner.

Not just an American thing

This wasn’t a uniquely American trait, either. Researchers found that exact same pattern among the 2,624 people who participated in their study in France. France, of all places! You would think that a country known for a culinary culture of sauces and sautéing would spice up their morning meal in some way, right? Apparently not.

Story continues

I admit to being somewhat skeptical, though. What kind of researchers embark on a study about such a mundane subject in the first place? Turns out, the respectable kind. Dr. Romain Cadario, who led the study, is an assistant professor at Rotterdam School of Management in Erasmus University in the Netherlands. He develops and evaluates marketing interventions designed to stimulate desirable consumer behaviors and has published papers on a wide range of topics, from medical artificial intelligence to healthy eating.

As for the study on our self-imposed lack of breakfast variety: “It came about because my colleagues and I talked about always having the same breakfast, but how we didn’t worry about it being boring or tedious,” Dr. Cadario told the media. “‘However, we would not even consider having the same dinner for three or four nights in a row.”

The curious colleagues discovered a perfectly logical explanation for our eating behaviors. Simply, our eating goals are different for breakfast than for other meals. Our breakfast routines, you see, possess a “utilitarian goal” while lunch and dinner have “hedonic goals.” In other words, we cling to our morning routine because it’s easy and fast. Not having to think of what to eat frees us to focus on getting up and out into the day. For our other meals, though, we tend to look for pleasure.

Knowing that my breakfast routine is neither dull nor tedious, but liberating has inspired me to rethink my morning food choices. What if I substitute the strawberries for kiwi? Yogurt for oatmeal? Maybe add an egg or two? I’m feeling quite audacious.

(Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.)