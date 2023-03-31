Here’s what to eat while you’re watching a Charlotte Knights game this season.

You may have already read our guide to 2023 Charlotte Knights baseball, but we’re back with an update on what to eat.

Of course, you’ll find ballpark staples like hot dogs, peanuts and Cracker Jacks — that’s a given, along with burgers. Truist Field is also bringing back its salsa cart, where you can get made-to-order tacos with beef barbacoa, pork carnitas and chicken tinga, plus nachos.

But there are a few new things you can try out this season, too — with a focus on its barbecue cart.

Executive chef Kyle Van Hess is dedicated to giving fans a premium experience so they will keep coming back, and a newly revamped grab-and-go station will also offer plenty of beer, snacks and rotating items such as salads, sandwiches and freshly cut fruit. The Paper Mill Pub is still under construction at Truist Field, as well, but it’s expected to open soon.

Here are a few of the new items you can expect to chow down on during a game at Truist Field this season.

Barbecue sandwiches

Truist Field’s barbecue sandwiches come with pork or brisket, plus house-made pickles and slaw on a brioche bun.

Barbecue pork and brisket sandwiches with house-made pickles on a brioche bun at Truist Field. Heidi Finley/CharlotteFive

Loaded mac and cheese

The loaded mac and cheese also comes topped with barbecue pork or brisket, along with green onions and pickled jalapenos.

Barbecue pork loaded mac-and-cheese at Truist Field. Heidi Finley/CharlotteFive

Loaded nachos

Another opportunity to taste Truist Field’s barbecue is on top of its loaded nachos, buried in white queso and pork or brisket, plus barbecue sauce, green onions and pickled jalapenos.