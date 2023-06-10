I can eat this salad dressing by the spoonful – and you will too

raw salad with lime dressing - Haarala Hamilton

There are flavour combinations I love so much that I often eat dishes in which they feature in a kind of frenzy. Years ago, I bought a book called Hot Sour Salty Sweet by Naomi Duguid and Jeffrey Alford. More than any other book it introduced me to the food of south-east Asia. The flavours of the book’s title are used in Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam.

When they are mixed together in, say, a dressing for a prawn and green mango salad, something happens. The combination offers extreme contrasts. As you’re eating, your mouth seems to search for the opposing flavour – lime juice and fish sauce make you crave sweetness, heat makes you want sourness. If there’s any dressing left after this kind of salad, I can eat it by the spoonful. It’s as if your cravings – as you shuttle between contrasting elements – can never be satisfied.

You need lemons in a kitchen; they’re key for unifying and ‘lifting’ flavours. I couldn’t cook without them. Both lemons and limes are highly acidic, of course, but limes have a slightly bitter edge. I nearly always have a netted bag of them knocking around, too. As with lemons, limes heighten other flavours – lemongrass, Thai basil, coriander – but in a more obvious way. Lime makes itself heard. Add fresh ginger and garlic to the hot, sour, salty, sweet quartet and you can always make a quick south-east-Asian-inspired salad, stir-fry or curry.

There are different types of lime. The Persian lime, also called Bearss lime or Tahiti lime, is the most commonly seen here. Key limes, also known as Mexican limes, are supposed to be sweeter but I’m not sure that’s what you want from a lime. Makrut limes have knobbly skin and the plant provides fragrant leaves.

I started using Iranian dried limes – or Omani limes – quite recently. Before then I was hesitant to commit: I sometimes feel I have enough to be conjuring with, and what would I do with a bag of 50 dried limes if I didn’t like them? Now Waitrose sells them in sixes so you can flirt instead of getting into a serious relationship.

They’re produced by boiling limes in brine then drying them. There are brownish-yellow ones and black ones. The black ones look like globes of charcoal; it’s hard to believe they’re edible. They’re sour, bitter and a bit funky (there’s a slightly fermented taste to them). You need to make little incisions in their skin and put the whole fruit into soups and braises. They don’t give anything like the high notes of fresh lime; they’re musty, not sharp, like a lime that has been asleep for a long time.

Dried limes and fresh limes differ in some of the same ways that preserved lemons and fresh lemons do. The dried and pickled versions of each are muted, with deeper notes. When you’re cooking with dried limes, taste as you go. You’ll think they’re subtle at first, until you come across the slowly softening whole fruit. The food nearest to it will make your mouth pucker. In braises I soften the flavour with a little honey.

You can also grate dried limes into dishes, but Nik Sharma, author of The Flavor Equation, warned me that the powder is bitter and becomes more bitter as it cooks. Both Sharma and queen of all things sweet Helen Goh use black limes in desserts: Sharma in a sensational blueberry and black lime ice cream, Goh in chocolate truffles (imagine those!).

I just checked and Hot Sour Salty Sweet was published in 2000. It’s still fresh and it’s still in print. Do yourself a favour: get the book and a bag of black limes. It could be the beginning of a great relationship.

