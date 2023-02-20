Eat the Rainbow

Pair seafood and seasonal produce for colorful, healthy recipes

MISSION, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / (Family Features) Focusing your menus on health-conscious recipes that look as good as they make you feel is key to making positive lifestyle changes. Adding big flavors that satisfy cravings to easy, go-to recipes can be a big step toward reaching health goals throughout the year.

"Eating the rainbow" refers to adding fruits and veggies of varying colors to your diet, such as red tomatoes and beets, green cucumbers and avocados, orange carrots and pumpkins and beyond. Complementing fresh produce with the nutritional benefits of tuna and salmon - like heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamin D and potassium - can take your meal planning one step further.

Whether you're commemorating a special occasion, hosting a gathering of friends and family or simply enjoying a night in, good food shouldn't mean ditching good eating habits. With new packaging but a continued focus on flavor, wild-caught Low-Sodium Pink Salmon from Chicken of the Sea is a perfect complement to vibrant, rainbow-inspired recipes.

Try these Salmon Chili Bites for a quick and delicious snack option. They can easily be doubled, tripled or more for a party appetizer. Feature the recipe with a "rainbow" of veggies, crackers, meats and cheeses on a charcuterie board for a crowd favorite that can satisfy guests with big, bold flavor.

Ditch boring salads and find joy in food while maintaining healthy eating goals by upping your salad game. Say goodbye to bland, boring greens and enjoy salads with your favorite toppings, like a colorful combination of protein-packed tuna and fiber-rich veggies in this Mediterranean Tuna Salad, which is completed with a bright dressing and topped with feta cheese and parsley.

For more than 100 years, Chicken of the Sea has provided fresh, tasty seafood straight from the ocean, so whether you're reaching for wild-caught tuna for this homemade salad or another option like salmon or sardines, you can enjoy a high-quality product that's delicious on its own or used to elevate favorite recipes.

To find more health-focused snacks, appetizers, meals and more, visit chickenofthesea.com.

Salmon Chili Bites

Prep time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

2 pouches (2.5 ounces each) Chicken of the Sea Low Sodium Wild-Caught Alaska Pink Salmon

1 tablespoon chili crisp

2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

2 bell peppers, cored and cut into 2-inch squares

1 green onion, thinly sliced

minced cilantro

black sesame seeds

In bowl, combine salmon, chili crisp, vinegar and sesame oil.

To serve, top each bell pepper square with some salmon, green onion, cilantro and sesame seeds. If leftover pieces of bell pepper remain, chop and add as additional garnish.

Note: If serving with cheese plate, place salmon mixture in small bowl and garnish with green onion and sesame seeds.

Mediterranean Tuna Salad

Prep time: 20 minutes

Servings: 1-2

Dressing:

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

Salad:

1 can (5 ounces) Chicken of the Sea Chunk Light Tuna, drained

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1/3 cup sliced Kalamata olives

1 cup chopped English cucumber (about 1/2 cucumber)

1/4 cup feta

1 tablespoon minced parsley

pita chips (optional)

crackers (optional)

To make dressing: In large bowl, whisk lemon juice, olive oil and oregano.

To make salad: In dressing bowl, add tuna, tomatoes, olives and cucumber. Gently toss to cover salad with dressing then top with feta and parsley.

Serve with pita chips or crackers, if desired.

