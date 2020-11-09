Would you eat it? Meet the London student entrepreneur who creates edible protein from chicken feathers

Among ingenious projects featured today at a global technology show was a protein dish created from waste chicken feathers by a London student.

The Global Grad Show, usually held in Dubai, features graduate student projects with the potential to make a positive impact on society.

The show provides a platform for 100 graduates - shortlisted following more than 1,600 submissions from around the world - to connect with investors who can assist with or fund their research.

This year 24 entries from British and Irish student teams went on show at the virtually-convened event, including four from graduates at London universities.

They include Central St Martins Material Futures MA student Sorawut Kittbanthorn, whose degree project over the past year involved turning chicken feathers jettisoned by the poultry industry into an alternative, cheap and lean source of edible protein.

The 30-year-old "bio-designer" from Thailand was inspired by recent scientific findings from institutions such as Massey University in New Zealand, where researchers published a 2018 report suggesting that chicken feathers could have potential as a protein supplement.

They found that the bird's feathers contain large amounts of amino acid-rich keratin protein, and could be made into protein bars.

The student told the Standard the underlying principle behind all his work is "to turn waste into something that is valuable".

View photos The feathers being broken down Sorawut Kittibanthorn Sorawut Kittibanthorn More

Kittibanthorn set about using hydrolysis to extract keratin proteins from piles of feathers. The days-long process creates a "tasteless" amber liquid, which he then spent months working to turn into a tasty "meat-like product".

The student bills his protein product - seasoned with spices, peppers and salt - as "melt-in-the-mouth" and light in calories.

He said appearing at the show on Monday was "a big opportunity".

"I believe that if we are to continue rearing and slaughtering millions of birds daily, then at the very least we have a responsibility to ensure that we safely and sustainably make use of every part of them," he said.

