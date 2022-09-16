Eat-to-Earn Project, FOOD-FI Helps Users Maintain a Healthy Diet and Manage Nutritional Health

·2 min read
London, UK, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FOOD-FI ecosystem is the first of its kind offering a sustainable and pragmatic use-case via its eat-2-earn protocol enabled within the vessels of our mobile app and Dapp, powered by our native token: $EAT. Largely ahead of the industry, our ecosystem is curated to a vast target audience and aims to promote significantly better dietary habits through financial incentivization.



Malnutrition and dietary disorders are running rampant amongst this day and age and we have equipped ourselves with a truly qualified team to offer a product up to the challenge, sitting at the intersection of digital health and DeFi.

FOOD-FI Ecosystem

Our mobile app–the backbone of our ecosystem, offers a wide panoply of features where eligible users will be rewarded with $EAT for using one of our many features. More specifically, users will gain access to our calorie and macronutrient tracking mechanism adapted for all dietary goals, food-log specifically designed as a dietary disorder management tool via its integrated emotional spectrum, eat-out-to earn feature as users will be rewarded for visiting restaurants within their radius, and a gateway linking medical professionals to users suffering from dietary conditions in our “get support,” section.


Evidently, we are not stopping here by gamifying the entire experience via our in-app NFT integration enabling increased performance across all our components and, ultimately, more $EAT rewards.

Alongside our ground-breaking eat-2-earn protocol, the FOOD-FI system proposes multi-chain and vault integrated farming and staking pools to drive the long-term sustainability of our mission whilst also adding additional value to the DeFi space.

For the purpose of complete security, efficiency and transparency we are developing a new platform that sits at the intersection of DeFi, SoFi, and web3 integration. The FOO-FI ecosystem passes the legal and consensus requirements of healthcare by ensuring better data integrity, encryption and by providing a validation system. This will be the core component of the platform that drives major improvements in health and nutrition outcomes and lifestyle choices.


To get more information about FOOD-FI, visit the project's official website or read the official whitepaper.

About FOOD-FI

FOOD-FI is the next-generation lifestyle tool for people to socially manage and understand more about their nutritional health, hand in hand with an equally engaged and committed user base.

