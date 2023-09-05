What to eat and drink – and what to avoid – during a summer heatwave

Watermelon is in, G&T is out - Caiaimage

Heatwaves can be hard to navigate food-wise. Once the initial joy of finally seeing some sun subsides, many of us are plagued by a loss of appetite which might leave us feeling unwell during hotter temperatures.

With one forecasted this week, we’ve compiled a list of foods to help you get through this heatwave with ease, as well as those to avoid.

Let’s get the obvious out of the way first: drink lots of water when the weather is hot, to make up for fluids lost through extra sweating. To ward off dehydration (when your body loses more water than it takes in), drinking water can be crucial even when it’s not hot, since fluids carry nutrients to your cells and flush bacteria from your bladder. Symptoms of dehydration include thirst, dizziness, tiredness, and a dry mouth, lips and eyes.

Water is not only healthy (with no calories or sugars that can damage teeth), it’s also one of the cheapest options, but if you can’t bear plain water try sparkling, or add a slice of lemon or lime to give it some zing. Failing that, add just a little squash or fruit juice. Hydration tablets can also be a quick fix for replacing water and essential vitamins when you need them most.

There are certain foods that will help you keep cool during the hot weather, so scroll down for the best salads and light dishes to enjoy during summer in September.

What to eat and drink during a heatwave

Watermelon

As well as being a delicious fruit, perfect for picnics and barbecues, watermelon contains a nutrient called lycopene which can help protect you from sun exposure.

Lycopene is the pigment that makes fruit and veg a vibrant red. Other sources include tomatoes (particularly cooked ones) papaya, pink grapefruit, and guava (strawberries might be red but they get their colour from another compound other than lycopene).

Try one of these summer recipes...

Melissa Hemsley combines watermelon, mint and cucumber for a refreshing side dish, perfect for a barbecue. Find her recipe, here.

Story continues

Watermelon salad - Helen Cathcart

Sweet watermelon pairs wonderfully with salty olives, fresh herbs and a subtle kick of chilli. Try it for your next al fresco supper, here.

Watermelon salad with black olives and chilli - Haarala Hamilton and Valerie Berry

Diana Henry’s assertive South East Asian-inspired salad is great with meat or fish; dial down the heat if need be. Find the recipe, here.

Watermelon, grapefruit and pickled radish salad - Haarala Hamilton and Valerie Berry

Salads

Vegetables such as lettuce, cucumber, celery, and radishes are all made up of over 95 per cent water. Eating them on a warm day will help you reach your recommend eight glasses of water a day, keeping you hydrated and cool. Strawberries and courgettes also contain lots of water.

Try one of these summer salads...

Melissa Hemsley’s easy no-cook dish is packed with crunchy veg, bouncy noodles and a nutty, moreish dressing. Pack it up for your next picnic, here.

Korean-inspired noodle salad - Florence Blair

For something substantial yet light, Xanthe Clay’s classic salad nicoise with fish provides protein, carbohydrates and plenty of fresh, crunchy greens. Try the recipe, here.

Niçoise salad - Haarala Hamilton and Valerie Berry

Fruit can work wonderfully in salads; swap nectarines for peaches or slivers of mango in this herby salad with creamy labneh. Try the recipe, here.

Nectarine and tomato salad - Haarala Hamilton and Valerie Berry

Tea

Although you might crave ice-cold drinks, a warm drink will actually help to regulate your body temperature.

Tea is a mild diuretic, but sweating, and more importantly the evaporation of this sweat, is one of the key avenues for modulating body temperature and maintaining heat balance.

Due to the increased heat load from drinking a warm drink, there is a compensatory increase in overall sweat output, which outweighs the internal heat gain from the warm drink.

What to avoid eating and drinking during a heatwave in the UK

Alcohol

Disappointing, yes. Though sitting in the garden with a bottle of your favourite wine may seem like the perfect way to pass the time during a heatwave, alcohol can promote dehydration – especially during extreme weather conditions. It acts as a powerful diuretic, causing you to urinate more after drinking, meaning you become dehydrated.

Drinking beer in the sunshine is not advisable during a heatwave - Mareen Fischinger

Mangoes

Like alcohol, mangoes act as a diuretic so should be avoided when the weather is warm. It’s best to stay away from fennel, artichokes and asparagus as well, for the same reason.

Meat

For many of us, when the sun comes out our first instinct is to start warming up the barbecue, but during a heatwave this should be avoided. Digesting the protein found in meat requires a lot of energy, creating a heat process called ‘thermogenesis’.

The Food Republic advises sticking to foods light in protein: “It can take anywhere from 50 to 100 per cent more energy to break down protein compared to carbohydrates. The moral of the story: Take it easy on the meat.”

Lollies, slushies and ice cream

You might crave a cool lolly, but that Calippo might do you more harm than good. Digesting cold foods actually causes core temperature to increase, as your body over-compensates for the rapid cooling initiated by cold foods.

This article is kept updated with the latest advice.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.