EasyJet plans to buy new planes and resume dividends after record profit

EasyJet is proposing to order new aircraft and resume dividend payments to shareholders after making a record profit this summer.

The airline said it expects its profit before tax between July and September to be between £650 million and £670 million.

This was driven by an 8% increase in passenger numbers and a 9% rise in fares, both compared with the same period last year.

EasyJet said its profit before tax for the year to the end of September is expected to be between £440 million and £460 million.

The company is proposing to resume paying dividends to shareholders early next year at a rate of 10% of annual profit after tax.

This is expected to rise to 20% for the following year.

EasyJet has placed firm orders with Airbus for 157 new aircraft, which is subject to the approval of the airline’s shareholders.