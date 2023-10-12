EasyJet plans to buy new planes and resume dividends after record profit

Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
EasyJet is proposing to order new aircraft and resume dividend payments to shareholders after making a record profit this summer.

The airline said it expects its profit before tax between July and September to be between £650 million and £670 million.

This was driven by an 8% increase in passenger numbers and a 9% rise in fares, both compared with the same period last year.

EasyJet said its profit before tax for the year to the end of September is expected to be between £440 million and £460 million.

The company is proposing to resume paying dividends to shareholders early next year at a rate of 10% of annual profit after tax.

This is expected to rise to 20% for the following year.

EasyJet has placed firm orders with Airbus for 157 new aircraft, which is subject to the approval of the airline’s shareholders.