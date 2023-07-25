EasyJet passengers exit plane after pilot warns them against travelling to fire-ravaged Rhodes

An easyJet plane (PA Wire)

Several easyJet passengers disembarked from a plane after the pilot warned them against travelling to fire-ravaged Rhodes.

Thousands of British holidaymakers are being evacuated from the Greek island after large fires swept down from the mountains towards the south-western coastal resort towns last week.

An easyJet pilot issued a stark warning to travellers on a flight heading to the holiday hotspot from Gatwick on Monday.

Just before take-off, he warned over the intercom: “Travelling to Rhodes for a holiday at the moment is a terrible idea.

“As far as I’m concerned, this flight is being operated on an emergency basis. Return flights are now being managed by the military. If you want to get off flight, you are welcome to do so.

“I don’t know in what capacity you are travelling, but if you are travelling for leisure, my sincere recommendation is it’s a bad idea.”

At least eight out of 37 passengers left the plane following the warning, according to the Mirror.

Airlines have begun to repatriate their customers back to the UK, with flights returning over the weekend. However, some tourists have decided to stay put and enjoy their holiday, undeterred by the fires ravaging the island.

The wildfires have affected Rhodes, Corfu and Evia. Tourists described chaotic scenes as panicked families, many with young children, hauled heavy luggage for miles in search of safety as skies turned orange and black ash and soot rained down.

Tourists are sleeping in schools, airports and sports centres while waiting for flights.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “My paramount priority is the safety of British nationals.The most important thing is people remain in touch with their tour operators.

“There are lots of flights going back and forth to bring people home. If people are in touch with their operators they will get the information they need.”

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell added: “They may have had a slow start, but I’m sure tour operators will be doing everything they can to support the people whose holidays they have organised.”

EasyJet has been contacted for comment.