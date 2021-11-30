Easyjet results: Losses top £2 billion in two years as fears about travel grow due to Omicron

(Unsplash)

Easyjet plunged to a £1.13 billion loss as the pandemic took its toll on the low-cost airline, with the latest Covid variant giving further concern to investors and the wider industry.

The company says bookings for the first half of next year are ahead of where they were before Covid emerged. But it admits that “many uncertainties remain” and that it is impossible to say what impact Omicron will have on European travel.

CEO Johan Lundgren said: "easyJet is moving through the pandemic with renewed strength having transformed the business by optimising our network and flexibility, delivering significant cost savings while also step-changing ancillary revenue.

"In summary, we remain mindful that many uncertainties remain as we navigate the winter, but we see a unique opportunity for easyJet to win customers and take market share from rivals in this period."

The loss for the year, while spectacular, is somewhat better than the City feared. Revenue is down 52% to £1.45 billion.

The loss of more than £1 billion follows a £1.27 billion loss in 2020.

Easyjet shares open today at 502p. They were 680p a year ago.

