easyJet flight from Poland to UK makes emergency landing after bomb threat

The easyJet flight diverted to Prague - Bloomberg

A flight bound for the UK has been diverted in Europe amid fears a bomb has been planted on the plane.

The easyJet flight from Poland was meant to be arriving in Bristol on Sunday night. But the pilots instead made an emergency landing in Prague, in the Czech Republic, so that police could sweep the Airbus for signs of explosives.

Prague Airport officials reported in a tweet that the plane landed safely at 10.50pm (local time).

Czech police confirmed their "pyrotechnicians" are on the tarmac.

More to come.