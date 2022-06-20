RMT blames 'dead hand' of Tories as talks fail to avert rail strikes – live updates

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, gives a statement on the national rail dispute in London - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Britain is braced for the biggest rail strikes in 30 years after last-ditch talks failed to resolve a row over pay and conditions.

Thousands of staff affiliated to the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 other train operators will walk out tomorrow, Thursday and Saturday,.

Services will begin being affected this evening, and are likely to be disrupted throughout this week as the impact of the staggered stops cause an impact even on non-strike days.

Talk had continued into Monday afternoon, but the two sides could not reach a deal.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: “The rail companies have now proposed pay rates that are massively under the relevant rates of inflation, coming on top of the pay freezes of the past few years.”

Addressing reporters on Monday afternoon, he said: "What we have come to understand is that the dead hand of this Tory Government is all over this dispute and the fingerprints of Grant Shapps and the DNA of Rishi Sunak are all over the problems on the railway and indeed the problems in this society."

London Underground workers will also go on strike tomorrow, compounding the pain for people commuting into the capital.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said the Government is looking at changing the law to allow rail companies to hire agency staff to fill in during the strikes.

In a joint statement on Monday, the Trades Union Congress and Recruitment & Employment Confederation said such a plan would be “unworkable”.

More professions threaten "summer of discontent"

But it's not all. Hundreds of British Airways check-in staff are being balloted by the Unite Union for industrial action in a dispute over pay. If workers vote in favour of action, it is expected to take place in July.

The Communication Workers Union said Post Office counter staff and supply chain workers walked out in early June in a dispute over pay, closing more than 100 Post Offices.

Arriva bus workers in Yorkshire in northern England have been taking part in an indefinite strike since June 6 in a row over pay.

Finally, bin workers in various areas around the country have either already undertaken or threatened strike actions, disrupting waste collections.

"Summer of discontent" looms over the UK

As more than 50,000 rail workers plan to strike this week, unions warn this could be the start of a possible "summer of discontent" with teachers, medics and even barristers moving towards industrial action.

The Criminal Bar Association, representing barristers in England and Wales, announced today that there will be court walkouts starting next week.

Meanwhile, the British Medical Association has said it will prepare a ballot for industrial action unless the government hikes pay for junior doctors.

Britain's total days on strike between 1948 and 2018

Keep seeing the rail strike referred to as the "biggest since 1989". '89 is critical year for industrial relations in UK: before that date, total strike days taken in any year never went below 1.5m a year, since the end of WW2. After that date, strike days never went above it.

FTSE 100 closes in the green

Looking at the markets, the FTSE 100 has recovered some ground as finance firms and commodities all had a strong session.

Theindex ended the day up 1.5pc at 7,121.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: "European markets have enjoyed a decent start to the week in the absence of US markets with the FTSE 100 leading the way higher.

"Banks are seeing a decent rebound with some solid gains, led by the likes of HSBC and Standard Chartered, with Lloyds Banking Group not too far behind, on the back of hawkish comments from Bank of England MPC member Catherine Mann.

"BP and Shell are also enjoying a modest rebound as they look to pare some of the big losses we saw on Friday, when oil prices underwent their biggest daily decline in over a month."

Ryanair's pilots in the UK accept pay deal

In another branch of the transport industry, Ryanair pilots based in Britain have accepted a new pay deal with the airline, avoiding any potential strike and giving the carrier some relief amid a wave of action from staff across Europe.

Ryanair members of the British Airline Pilots’ Association voted to accept a revised pay offer, after holding talks to restore pay after accepting so-called mitigation measures during the pandemic.

The budget airline is still facing a wave of strikes across Europe on June 25, adding to the travel chaos hitting the industry. Pilots and cabin crew in Italy, Spain, Portugal, France and Belgium are all seeking improved pay and conditions.

Teachers’ strike could see three-quarters of staff walk out, warns union

Schools face nationwide chaos if a teachers’ strike goes ahead, the UK’s largest union warned as it said industrial action could lead to up to three-quarters of staff walking out. Camilla Turner has more:

The National Education Union (NEU) said it would ballot members on industrial action during the autumn term if they are not given a pay rise that matches inflation. The threat comes as the nation braces for a week of strikes by rail workers, expected to be the biggest strikes in 30 years. A second education union, the National Association of Schoolmasters/Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT), has also said it will ballot members on industrial action if staff are not given a 12 per cent pay rise. The two unions represent the vast majority of staff in schools.

Read the full story here

Louise Haigh: Shapps has not lifted a finger

Shadow secretary for transport, Louise Haigh, is addressing the Commons. She says that no one wants these strikes to go ahead.

"Even at this 11th hour they can still be avoided. To do so, it requires ministers to step up and show leadership. To get employers and the unions around the table and address the very serious issues about cuts to pay, safety and maintenance staff.

"The secretary of state [Shapps] is washing his hands of any responsibility.

"He has still not lifted a finger to resolve it... No talks, no discussions, only media interviews and a petition to the Labour party."

Labour's Louise Haigh says rail strikes represent "a catastrophic failure of leadership" by the government, stating Transport Secretary Grant Shapps "has still not lifted a finger" to resolve them.

Shapps: Strike is alienating passengers

Shapps says that this strike is alienating passengers when the railway is recovering from the pandemic.

"The union bosses have got you striking under false pretenses. Rather than protecting your jobs, they are actually endangering them and the railways' future.

"We have a platform for change... in order to bring a much brighter future to our railways. And that means building an agile, flexible workforce, not one that strikes every time someone suggests an improvement to our railway. Strikes should be the last resort, not the first resort."

Transport Sec @GrantShapps accuses union leaders of using "all the tricks in the book" to "confuse, obfuscate and mislead" the public over rail strikes, which he says will cause disruption to millions of people.



Live: https://t.co/RbM7anaJHc



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602 and YouTube

Shapps: "We are not imposing a pay freeze"

Transport minister Grant Shapps is addressing the House of Commons. He said:

"We are not imposing a pay freeze. "Railway is in a fight for its life... against Teams, Zoom and other forms of remote working. "Rail has lost a fifth of its passengers. Rail has lost a fifth of its revenue. Since the start of the pandemic, the government has commited £16bn of emergency taxpayers' support... so that not a single rail worker did not lose their job."

Unite: "Government is on the side of bad bosses"

Workers' union Unite hits out at government's proposals to change the law so agency staff can step in during strikes. General secretary Sharon Graham said:

“When P&O broke the law this Government gave them a slap on the wrist. When trade unions defend pay and jobs they change the law and stoke division. “It’s clear this government is on the side of bad bosses. “Many agency workers will be alarmed at the prospect of being forced to try and break lawful picket lines. They won’t want to be used as fodder for a political game. “Unite is well prepared for all eventualities and I will not apologise for making sure that my members don’t pay for a crisis not of their making. This decision by the Government changes nothing."

RMT’s Lynch speaks

'The whole country is suffering, and we've got a trade union prepared to fight for what we've got' says RMT General Sec Mick Lynch - adding there's "full employment and falling wages" and that "cannot be tolerated by working people".



📺 Sky 501

Rail strikes: What you need to know now

There had been some hopes of a breakthrough today, but strikes are going ahead. Here’s what you need to know now:

This is how lines will be affected:

Using our tool, you can check out whether your local station will be disrupted:

RMT boss: Government has prevented a resolution

Here’s the statement from Mick Lynch, boss of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union:

The RMT National Executive Committee has now found both sets of proposals to be unacceptable and it is now confirmed that the strike action scheduled this week will go ahead. It is clear that the Tory Government, after slashing £4bn of funding from National Rail and Transport for London, has now actively prevented a settlement to this dispute. The rail companies have now proposed pay rates that are massively under the relevant rates of inflation, coming on top of the pay freezes of the past few years. At the behest of the Government, companies are also seeking to implement thousands of job cuts and have failed to give any guarantee against compulsory redundancies.

Strikes going ahead – RMT

This just flashed up on the PA Newswire:

The rail strikes are to go ahead after last ditch talks failed to resolve a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the RMT union said.

TUC and REC slam Government plan to let agency workers sub in for striking staff

One of the UK’s biggest unions and the recruitment industry business group have spoken out against the Government’s plans to let companies replace striking rail staff with agency workers.

In a joint intervention, the Trades Union Congress and Recruitment & Employment Confederation said: “the plan is unworkable and oppose it in the strongest possible terms”.

They say:

Using agency staff to cover strikes will only prolong the conflict between employers and their staff. Strikes are industrial disputes within a single industry or firm. Government needs to step up and do the work around resolving industrial disputes rather than inserting a third party in the form of agency workers into a dispute. That does nothing to solve the underlying issues between the company and their staff. This will only prolong the dispute and inflame tensions. Negotiations should be the obvious priority – rather than potentially putting the safety of agency workers and company employees at risk.

The statement adds that – at a time of a national worker shortage – expecting to find a slew of agency temps is not “practical”:

Agency staff are very unlikely to choose a role that requires them to cross a picket line versus one that doesn’t. Additionally, many roles that may be on strike require technical skills or training. Training agency workers to do these jobs would be expensive and time-consuming. Only recently government ministers came out to condemn what P&O Ferries did. Surely that example cannot have been forgotten so soon? That case showed how unfair these situations can be for agency workers, as well as the negative attention they and the agencies would receive.

Don’t get your hopes up too much

Speaking to Sky News, a Network Rail spokesperson has said it’s too late to avert tomorrow’s strikes now.

RMT announcement expected at 3:30pm

We’re apparently expecting an announcement from the RMT, the union behind the biggest swathe of planned strikes this week, in about half an hour. Stay tuned…

Lagarde: We’ll raise rates 25bps next month

Lagarde - Michael Probst/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Christine Lagarde has reiterated the European Central Bank’s plan to increase interest rates by 25 basis points at its July meeting.

Shrugging off a recent showdown with investors, who tested the ECB’s resolve by pushing open the spread between German and Italian bonds last week, the central bank’s president said it would press on a long-awaited increase in the cost of borrowing.

She told EU parliamentarians:

We intend to raise the key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points at our July monetary policy meeting.

Ms Lagarde noted signs of increasing pay pressure, saying:

Wage growth has started to pick up, although it remains moderate. We expect negotiated wage growth to strengthen slightly further over 2022 and then to remain above average levels for the projection horizon, supported by tight labour markets, increases in minimum wages and some effects of compensation for the high rates of inflation.

02:50 PM

Coal prices jump as Germany prepares to revive plants

Germany - MICHELE TANTUSSI/REUTERS

European coal prices have risen the most in more than a month follow economy minister Robert Habeck’s announcement that Germany will revive its coal plants to head off a winter fuel crisis.

Bloomberg reports:

The benchmark European coal contract for next-year delivery rose as much as 7.2% to $250 a ton, the biggest gain since May 4 on ICE Futures Europe. The contract has jumped 19% in the past week.

As my colleague Louise Moon and I reported yesterday:

The German government will pass emergency laws to reactivate the coal plants as Europe takes steps to deal with reduced energy supplies from Russia. The announcement on Sunday came as part of a series of measures, including new incentives for companies to burn less natural gas.

Read more: Germany restarts coal power stations

02:37 PM

Mann: Sterling could drop 8pc in four years if BoE drags feet

Catherine Mann’s speech is fascinating. The short version is that the American external MPC member, a former global chief economist at Citi, says the Bank should forget for now about the long-term economic effects of rate increases, and instead look at what they do for the pound.

That’s an unorthodox approach that positions interest rates as a more radical short-term tool than how they’re usually envisioned.

Ms Mann says rates can be raised for now – which would likely strengthen the pound, and ease inflation by making imports cheaper – then lower them again once the situation allows it.

Her speech contains this interesting chart (which she has stressed is just a projection), which indicates that sterling could depreciate by 8pc over a four-year horizon if the Bank moves too slow:

Mann - BoE

Here’s what the lines mean, per Ms Mann:

As a benchmark, the blue solid line shows the reaction as implied by the historical experience estimated in the spillovers model of the previous section. In this case, the UK policymaker raises interest rates by about a quarter percentage point for a brief period but quickly reverses rates. Two other scenarios are considered. One scenario (blue dashed line) raises the policy rate by 25 basis points per quarter to gradually match the hike in the Fed policy rate, then holds rates steady for another year. This path stands for a policymaker who opts for a wait-and-see approach and who is reluctant to put policy into reverse after they have begun tightening. The second scenario (red dashed line) shows an “activist” policy path in which UK short-term interest rates rise by exactly as much as the Fed rate hike, and are held at that level for one year before reversing.

It’s a interesting (not pun intended) argument – one that I’m sure she tried to make, unsuccessfully, at last week’s meeting. Other members of the nine-person panel were likely concerned that the growth consequences of such rapid hiking could be severe.

Catherine L. Mann says changes in interest rates in the US can affect the UK economy. And she explains how that has influenced her thinking on what should happen to interest rates in the UK.

Watch: How travel chaos engulfed Heathrow yesterday

02:15 PM

Raise rates to defend the pound, says BoE’s Mann

Catherine Mann - Wang Ying

The Bank of England must defend the pound by raising rates to prevent Britain’s inflation nightmare getting worse, a Monetary Policy Committee member has said.

Catherine Mann, an external MPC member, said sterling could come under pressure in the near term if the Bank falls behind the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in raising rates.

Ms Mann was part of the defeated minority who voted to increase the Bank Rate by 0.5 percentage points at last week’s meeting.

In a speech today, she said:

In my view, a more robust policy move, based on both domestic conjuncture and commensurate with the global factor, reduces the risk that domestic inflation already embedded is further boosted by inflation imported via a Sterling depreciation.

She added that rates could come back down when needed:

I open the door to a policy rate reversal in the medium term when the domestic supports to demand fade and when weakness in external sources of demand bite. In my view this monetary policy path supports an inflation-output combination superior to that of the historical reaction.

Rail bosses prepare to offer 5pc pay increases to avert strikes

Strikes - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Rail bosses are prepared to offer striking unions a five per cent pay rise to settle the dispute that will bring trains to a grinding halt on Tuesday.

My colleague Robert Mendick reports:

Sources close to the negotiations said Network Rail was willing to make the offer but only if the RMT agrees to modernise and give up so-called Spanish practices. Network Rail and RMT negotiators, including Mick Lynch, the union’s general secretary, were locked in talks on Monday morning to try to head off strikes planned for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Even if strikes are called off, any deal would come too late to avert chaos on the railways with a reduced timetable already in place. Network Rail has officially offered the RMT a two per cent pay rise with “no strings attached” and a further one per cent later in the year if certain efficiency targets are met.

01:50 PM

Full report: Russia becomes China’s top oil supplier

My colleague Tom Rees has a full report on Russia pipping Saudi Arabia to become China’s top oil supplier. He writes:

Chinese oil giants have swooped to get Russian oil on the cheap as the West seeks to wean itself off the Kremlin following the invasion of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin is also keen to diversify exports by providing more to Asia after oil embargoes agreed by the US, Europe and UK threatened to deal a huge blow to a key source of revenue for the Kremlin. While global crude prices have soared well above $100 per barrel, Russian oil has been selling at big discounts of up to 30pc.

Worse than queues?

People caught in long queues at Heathrow today might be thankful they can still fly – no such luck at Brussels Airport, which has shut down all flights. Here’s the scene:

Brussels Airport - FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/AFP via Getty Images

01:11 PM

Rouble hits seven-year high against dollar

The rouble has reached 55.47 per dollar, the highest since 2015, as Russia’s capital controls and huge trade surplus bolster the country’s currency to levels that are worrying officials.

After plunging at the onset of the conflict in response to Western sanctions, the currency has mounted an incredible comeback.

It’s so strong that officials have become concerned, winding back capital controls forcing exporters to sell their forex earnings into the domestic market, and prompting the Central Bank of Russia to cut interest rates rapidly.

Andrey Belousov, Russia’s first deputy prime minister, has said authorities are targeting an “optimal” exchange rate of 70 to 80 doubles per dollar.

Former Tesla workers sue over Musk job cuts

Elon Musk - AP Photo/Susan Walsh

More trouble for Tesla: it’s also being sued by former employees who have accused the electric car company for illegally laying off staff without notice during Elon Musk’s recent cuts.

My colleague James Titcomb reports:

Two Nevada-based workers have launched a class action lawsuit saying the company failed to heed US laws on mass layoffs that require a 60-day warning period. Mr Musk said earlier this month that Tesla needed to cut around one in 10 salaried jobs, or around 10,000 people, because of a “super bad feeling” about the economy.

Read more: Tesla sued by former workers over Elon Musk staff cuts

Tesla is hitting hiring problems, says German union

Tesla is going to need to raise wages in Germany if it wants to hire thousands of workers for a factory near Berlin, the country’s top labour union for the automotive sector has said.

IG Metall said staff at the Gruenheide are getting paid about a fifth less than at rivals according to its analysis.

Birgit Dietze, one of its regional chief, said:

Many people would be interested in switching to Tesla, but ultimately decide against it, also because they sometimes earn considerably more in their current positions at other automotive companies.

The Texas-based electric car giant hopes to eventually have 12,00 people at the site, with 3,000 there already and thousands more set to be hired in the coming months.

12:30 PM

Top oil and gas producer calls for windfall tax rethink

The UK’s largest oil and gas producer has written a letter to Rishi Sunak, imploring the Chancellor to rethink a £5bn windfall tax on the industry.

Bloomberg has more:

Harbour Energy Chief Executive Officer Linda Cook told Sunak in the letter that the Energy Profits Levy announced last month disproportionately affects independent oil and gas companies, rather than global majors such as BP Plc and Shell Plc. “The four largest independent UK producers, including Harbour, are forecast to deliver over 440,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day this year,” Cook wrote in the letter seen by Bloomberg News. “We should all be concerned about the disproportionate impact the EPL – as currently proposed – has on these smaller companies.”

The Government announced last month that it would slap a 25pc tax on the profits of oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea to partially fund support for households.

Ms Cook said the tax will cost the biggest independent producers more than £2.5bn between 2022 and 2025.

Wall Street set to open higher after torrid week

In the wake of the worst week for US stocks since the start of the pandemic, Wall Street is set to open higher today.

Equity futures trading indicates the benchmark S&P 500 will rise about 0.7pc at the open, with slightly stronger gains for the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Money round-up

Here are some of the day’s top stories from the Telegraph Money team:

11:47 AM

Bundesbank expects slight German growth this quarter

In its latest monthly report, German’s central bank has predicted Europe’s largest economy will grow slightly over the current quarter.

Bundesbank officials said:

Upward forces are likely to predominate slightly in the spring, and economic output could pick up slightly… The German economy is currently caught between opposing forces.

11:34 AM

FTSE 100 gain pace

The FTSE 100 is now up about 0.9pc, having gained a bit of pace despite muted moves from the continent’s other major indicies.

ECB: Ukrainian refugees could grow eurozone workforce by 1.3m

Ukraine/Polish Border - David Rose

Refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine could end up bolstering the eurozone’s workforce by 1.3m, according to calculation by the European Central Bank.

In an economic bulletin published by the ECB today, researcher Vasco Botelho said his “back-of-envelope” calculation pointed to a rise in the active labour force of 0.2pc to 0.8pc – equivalent to between 0.3m and 1.3m workers.

He said:

The increase in labor supply that results from the influx of Ukrainian refugees could slightly ease the tightness observed in the euro area labor market. If they can find jobs without a lengthy integration process, Ukrainian refugees could help the market to respond to the currently buoyant demand for labor and address worsening skill shortages.

IATA: Airlines are making a profit again

Despite the backdrop of travel chaos in Europe, airlines should return to profitability soon, according to the top industry body.

The International Air Transport Association, led by director Willie Walsh, said airlines had emerged “leaner, tougher and nimble” from the pandemic.

Speaking an event in Doha, Mr Walsh said:

Industry-wide profit should be on the horizon in 2023. We are rebounding. By next year, most markets should see traffic reach or exceed pre-pandemic levels.”

EU foreign policy chief accused Russia of ‘war crime’ over grain

Joseph Borrell - Christophe Archambault/Pool via REUTERS

The EU’s top foreign affairs official has accused the Kremlin of a “real war crime” over Russia’s efforts to disrupt Ukrainian grain exports.

Speaking to reporters ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg, he said:

One cannot imagine that millions of tons of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world people are suffering from hunger.

Leaders of the bloc of 27 countries are expected to decide later this week whether to approve Ukraine’s application to join.

Diesel heads for £110 a tank as fuel prices hit new records

Petrol - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Road fuel prices hit new records over the weekend, with petrol reaching 188.7p per litre and diesel 196.06p, according to the RAC.

Spokesman Simon Williams says:

This is yet more bad news for drivers, particularly with this week’s rail strikes leaving many people with no choice but to use their cars. But looking at the wholesale cost of petrol, which has settled due the oil price falling, petrol pump prices really should not continue to rise, if anything they ought to begin reducing. Sadly though, diesel looks destined to head rapidly towards an average of £2 a litre which would make a full tank £110.

Heathrow’s statement

Heathrow has given airlines the option of consolidating their flights, which would involving moving passengers onto other flights rather than making those 10pc cuts.

A Heathrow spokesperson said:

We apologise unreservedly for the disruption passengers have faced over the course of this weekend. The technical issues affecting baggage systems have led to us making the decision to request airlines operating in Terminals 2 and 3 to consolidate their schedules on Monday 20th June. This will enable us to minimise ongoing impact and we ask that all passengers check with their airlines for the latest information.

More travel chaos at Brussels airport and Heathrow

When it rains, it pours for airports: in the last few minutes, there have been two new major pieces of news:

Heathrow has asked airlines flying from Terminals 2 and 3 to cut their schedules by 10pc today, according to the Independent – affecting 15,000 passengers across 90 flights…

…and no flights are going to be taking off from Brussels airport all day, due to a strike by G4S security staff.

Heathrow hold-ups

Here’s the Indy on the situation at Heathrow:

The grounded departures range from a Loganair ATR72 commuter aircraft serving the Isle of Man to an Emirates Airbus A380 seating almost 500 passengers to Dubai. Virgin Atlantic has cancelled at least three transatlantic flights, including departures to New York and Los Angeles. British Airways, which operates some flights from Terminal 3 as well as its main hub at Terminal 5, said it had made “a small number of cancellations”

Brussels breakdown

And here’s what the Belgian capital’s airport is saying:

Brussels airport has closed to all departures due to security strike. No departing flights on Monday 20 June. Due to the national manifestation and strike of a large part of the security staff of G4S on Monday 20 June, no passenger flights will depart from Brussels airport. Passengers are urged not to come to the airport and to rebook their flight.

09:42 AM

Euromoney jumps amid takeover talks

Financial news and events company Euromoney’s shares have popped nearly a quarter higher after it received a takeover approach from a private equity group.

The FTSE 250 group is in talks with Luxembourg-based Astorg Asset Management Sarl and British firm Epiris over a £14.61 per share cash bid, which follows four earlier offers.

Shares are trading at £13.50 now, suggesting investors may not be fully convinced the deal will go ahead.

Euromoney was previously owned by the Daily Mail group before being spun out in 2019.

Epiris previously bought magazine group Time Inc. in 2018, renaming it TI Media and selling it to Future a year later.

Chinese imports of Russian oil surge 55pc in year to May

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping - Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

China’s imports of Russian oil surged 55pc in the year to May, displacing Saudi Arabia as the Asian superpower’s top supplier.

Refiners lapped up discounted Russian crude, which has been trading at a discount of about $30 a barrel to benchmark Brent.

Imports totalled nearly 8.42m tonnes across the month according to the Chinese General Administration of Customs, about 1.98m barrels per day.

It shows Moscow has been able to find buyers despite Western sanctions.

Sterling steady, FTSE mildly up

The pound is trading pretty flat today, with the biggest scheduled event this week likely to be Wednesday’s inflation figures.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 is still trading moderately higher:

Primark prepares click-and-collect service as sales bounce back

Primark - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Primark’s owner has said the budget fashion retailer will test out a click-and-collect service, a far moved towards online sales.

The trial, for buying children’s clothes, will run across 25 Primark locations in the north-west of England, Associated British Foods said.

It said Primark sales are still 9pc lower than pre-Covid levels, now three years ago.

Primark recently launched a website that allows customers to check the availability of items in-store, but has stubbornly resisted online sales despite an e-commerce boom.

It warned in April that some of its prices would go up amid soaring inflation.

08:45 AM

Bitcoin struggles to regain $20,000 amid crypto crash

Bitcoin – the preeminent cryptocurrency, which has become a benchmark for the entire crypto space – is caught in a tug-of-war today as it struggles to regain a price of $20,000.

The coin sank as much as 15pc on Saturday amid what is being called a ‘crypto winter’, but then surged back on Sunday.

$20,000 is seen as a crucial tipping point for Bitcoin, as it is believed many firms have used that valuation as a benchmark for their trading strategies.

That is to say: once it falls below $20,000, a lot of companies may be getting calls from their lenders asking for proof they can make good on bitcoin-backed loans if the plunge continues.

Bank of England ditches post-crisis mortgage affordability plans

The Bank of England has pressed ahead with scrapping rules introduced in the wake of the financial crisis that test whether borrowers could afford their mortgages in the event of rapid interest rate rises.

Threadneedle Street’s Financial Policy Committee said it would ditch the affordability test from the start of August, confirmed plans outlined earlier this year.

The Bank will maintain a cap on the number number of borrowers who are allowed to hold loans more than four and a half times their annual income (also known as the loan-to-income flow limit), it said.

In a statement, the FPC said it

…judged that the loan-to- income flow limit is likely to play a stronger role than the affordability test in guarding against an increase in aggregate household indebtedness and the number of highly indebted households in a scenario of rapidly rising house prices,” according to the statement.

Deliveroo shares slide as CFO departs

Deliveroo - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Shares in Deliveroo have fallen sharply this morning after its chief financial officer stepped down.

The food delivery group said Adam Miller will leave his role on September 17th, and be replaced by Scilla Grimble, currently CFO at MoneySuperMarket.

Mr Miller said it was “the right time for change, both for me and Deliveroo”.

Goodbody analyst David Brohan said:

While disappointing to see Adam Miller leave the group, the group appears to have appointed a strong replacement in Scilla Grimble, and the succession plan announced today should ensure a smooth transition.

A few minutes after the open of trading in London, FTSE 250-listed easyJet is trading down about 2.7pc.

08:07 AM

What’s gone wrong?

EasyJet’s unscheduled trading update this morning provides a concise summary of the nasty mix of issues airlines are facing in what they had hoped would be a booming summer of post-pandemic demand:

Given the unprecedented ramp up, the aviation industry across Europe is experiencing operational issues with root causes similar to the post covid supply chain issues being seen in many other parts of the economy. The challenges include air traffic control delays and staff shortages in ground handling and at airports, resulting in increased aircraft turnaround times and delayed departures which have a knock-on effect resulting in flight cancellations. A very tight labour market for the whole ecosystem including crew, compounded by increased ID check times, has reduced planned resilience further. This is reflected in the flight caps announced recently at two of our biggest airports, London Gatwick and Amsterdam.

Read more: No respite for holidaymakers as airline vacancies hit record high

08:04 AM

Comeback plans snagged as demand boom hits capacity crunch

Here’s more on easyJet’s problems, via my colleague Oliver Gill:

The airline was previously planning to run 90pc of 2019 capacity in the three months to June, rising to 97pc during the key months of July, August and September. In a move that shows the depth of the aviation industry’s plight, Britain’s biggest carrier reduced these figures to 87pc and 90pc respectively - suggesting in excess of 10,000 flights will be cancelled over the six months to September. The airline said it had taken the action following unprecedented restrictions by airports such as Gatwick and Amsterdam. The carrier also blamed delays to a Government-overseen ID checking scheme that created a huge backlog in clearing new staff to begin work.

07:59 AM

Agenda: EasyJet cuts capacity amid strikes chaos

Good morning. EasyJet is cutting thousands of flights this summer as it grapples with severe staffing shortages that have caused misery for holidaymakers since Covid restrictions were lifted.

Initial estimates suggest that easyJet will have cut more than 4,000 flights in the three months to June and plans to cut more than double the number during July, August and September.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “Coupled with airport caps, we are taking pre-emptive actions to increase resilience over the balance of summer, including a range of further flight consolidations in the affected airports, giving advance notice to customers and we expect the vast majority to be rebooked on alternative flights within 24 hours.”

5 things to start your day

1) Shoppers with poor credit histories could be frozen out of ‘buy now, pay later’ schemes Lenders would be forced to carry out affordability checks and face tougher advertising rules under new Government proposals.

2) EU plot to punish the City of London backfires Brussel's campaign to shift lucrative business from the City to the Continent has so far produced few results.

3) Britain’s manufacturing heartland in crisis amid supply crunch West Midlands is struggling more than any other part of the country to get back to its pre-pandemic size.

4) Johnson urged to cut energy tax as Germany turns to coal The German government will pass emergency laws to reactivate the coal plants as Europe takes steps to deal with reduced energy supplies from Russia.

5) Airlines use post-Brexit loophole to bring in foreign workers The airlines are borrowing EU-registered aircraft under so-called wet leasing agreements as they grapple with some of the worst staff shortages on record.

