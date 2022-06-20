Summer holiday chaos as easyJet cuts thousands of flights – live updates

EasyJet - Matt Alexander/PA Wire

EasyJet is cutting thousands of flights this summer in a further blow to holidaymakers as travel chaos grips Britain.

The budget airline will cut more 4,000 flights in the three months to the end of June, early estimates suggest, and more than double that across July, August and September.

The airline was previously planning to run 90pc of 2019 capacity in the three months to June, rising to 97pc during the key months of July, August and September.

In a move that shows the depth of the aviation industry’s plight, Britain’s biggest carrier reduced these figures to 87pc and 90pc respectively - suggesting in excess of 10,000 flights will be cancelled over the six months to September.

The airline said it had taken the action following unprecedented restrictions by airports such as Gatwick and Amsterdam.

Johan Lundgren, its chief executive, said: “Delivering a safe and reliable operation for our customers in this challenging environment is easyJet’s highest priority and we are sorry that for some customers we have not been able to deliver the service they have come to expect from us.

“We believe this is the right action for us to take so we can deliver for all of our customers over the peak summer period in this challenging environment.”

09:12 AM

Sterling steady, FTSE mildly up

The pound is trading pretty flat today, with the biggest scheduled event this week likely to be Wednesday’s inflation figures.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 is still trading moderately higher:

08:56 AM

Primark prepares click-and-collect service as sales bounce back

Primark - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Primark’s owner has said the budget fashion retailer will test out a click-and-collect service, a far moved towards online sales.

The trial, for buying children’s clothes, will run across 25 Primark locations in the north-west of England, Associated British Foods said.

It said Primark sales are still 9pc lower than pre-Covid levels, now three years ago.

Primark recently launched a website that allows customers to check the availability of items in-store, but has stubbornly resisted online sales despite an e-commerce boom.

It warned in April that some of its prices would go up amid soaring inflation.

08:45 AM

Bitcoin struggles to regain $20,000 amid crypto crash

Bitcoin – the preeminent cryptocurrency, which has become a benchmark for the entire crypto space – is caught in a tug-of-war today as it struggles to regain a price of $20,000.

The coin sank as much as 15pc on Saturday amid what is being called a ‘crypto winter’, but then surged back on Sunday.

$20,000 is seen as a crucial tipping point for Bitcoin, as it is believed many firms have used that valuation as a benchmark for their trading strategies.

That is to say: once it falls below $20,000, a lot of companies may be getting calls from their lenders asking for proof they can make good on bitcoin-backed loans if the plunge continues.

08:33 AM

Bank of England ditches post-crisis mortgage affordability plans

The Bank of England has pressed ahead with scrapping rules introduced in the wake of the financial crisis that test whether borrowers could afford their mortgages in the event of rapid interest rate rises.

Threadneedle Street’s Financial Policy Committee said it would ditch the affordability test from the start of August, confirmed plans outlined earlier this year.

The Bank will maintain a cap on the number number of borrowers who are allowed to hold loans more than four and a half times their annual income (also known as the loan-to-income flow limit), it said.

In a statement, the FPC said it

…judged that the loan-to- income flow limit is likely to play a stronger role than the affordability test in guarding against an increase in aggregate household indebtedness and the number of highly indebted households in a scenario of rapidly rising house prices,” according to the statement.

08:21 AM

Deliveroo shares slide as CFO departs

Deliveroo - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Shares in Deliveroo have fallen sharply this morning after its chief financial officer stepped down.

The food delivery group said Adam Miller will leave his role on September 17th, and be replaced by Scilla Grimble, currently CFO at MoneySuperMarket.

Mr Miller said it was “the right time for change, both for me and Deliveroo”.

Goodbody analyst David Brohan said:

While disappointing to see Adam Miller leave the group, the group appears to have appointed a strong replacement in Scilla Grimble, and the succession plan announced today should ensure a smooth transition.

08:08 AM

EasyJet shares down 2.7pc at open

A few minutes after the open of trading in London, FTSE 250-listed easyJet is trading down about 2.7pc.

08:07 AM

What’s gone wrong?

EasyJet’s unscheduled trading update this morning provides a concise summary of the nasty mix of issues airlines are facing in what they had hoped would be a booming summer of post-pandemic demand:

Given the unprecedented ramp up, the aviation industry across Europe is experiencing operational issues with root causes similar to the post covid supply chain issues being seen in many other parts of the economy. The challenges include air traffic control delays and staff shortages in ground handling and at airports, resulting in increased aircraft turnaround times and delayed departures which have a knock-on effect resulting in flight cancellations. A very tight labour market for the whole ecosystem including crew, compounded by increased ID check times, has reduced planned resilience further. This is reflected in the flight caps announced recently at two of our biggest airports, London Gatwick and Amsterdam.

Read more: No respite for holidaymakers as airline vacancies hit record high

08:04 AM

Comeback plans snagged as demand boom hits capacity crunch

Here’s more on easyJet’s problems, via my colleague Oliver Gill:

The airline was previously planning to run 90pc of 2019 capacity in the three months to June, rising to 97pc during the key months of July, August and September. In a move that shows the depth of the aviation industry’s plight, Britain’s biggest carrier reduced these figures to 87pc and 90pc respectively - suggesting in excess of 10,000 flights will be cancelled over the six months to September. The airline said it had taken the action following unprecedented restrictions by airports such as Gatwick and Amsterdam. The carrier also blamed delays to a Government-overseen ID checking scheme that created a huge backlog in clearing new staff to begin work.

07:59 AM

Agenda: EasyJet cuts capacity amid strikes chaos

Good morning. EasyJet is cutting thousands of flights this summer as it grapples with severe staffing shortages that have caused misery for holidaymakers since Covid restrictions were lifted.

Initial estimates suggest that easyJet will have cut more than 4,000 flights in the three months to June and plans to cut more than double the number during July, August and September.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “Coupled with airport caps, we are taking pre-emptive actions to increase resilience over the balance of summer, including a range of further flight consolidations in the affected airports, giving advance notice to customers and we expect the vast majority to be rebooked on alternative flights within 24 hours.”

Elsewhere, the FTSE 100 is set to open slightly higher after a poor performance last week.

5 things to start your day

1) Shoppers with poor credit histories could be frozen out of ‘buy now, pay later’ schemes Lenders would be forced to carry out affordability checks and face tougher advertising rules under new Government proposals.

2) EU plot to punish the City of London backfires Brussel's campaign to shift lucrative business from the City to the Continent has so far produced few results.

3) Britain’s manufacturing heartland in crisis amid supply crunch West Midlands is struggling more than any other part of the country to get back to its pre-pandemic size.

4) Johnson urged to cut energy tax as Germany turns to coal The German government will pass emergency laws to reactivate the coal plants as Europe takes steps to deal with reduced energy supplies from Russia.

5) Airlines use post-Brexit loophole to bring in foreign workers The airlines are borrowing EU-registered aircraft under so-called wet leasing agreements as they grapple with some of the worst staff shortages on record.

What happened overnight

Asian markets fell again on Monday and oil prices extended losses on growing fears that the central bank' moves to rein in soaring inflation will induce a recession. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Jakarta and Wellington were all in the red.

Coming up today

Full-year results: BMO Global Smaller Companies; Trading statement: Associated British Foods, SThree; Economics: Interest rate decision (China), Rightmove house price index (UK), Chicago Fed National Activity Index (US), producer price index (Ger)