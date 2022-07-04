Easyjet COO Bellew steps down after weekend of chaos at airports

EasyJet operations head Peter Bellew resigned from the budget carrier following travel disruption (David Parry/PA) (PA Wire)

EasyJet operations head Peter Bellew has resigned following travel chaos at airports that has caused severe disruption at the airline during the last few weeks.

The budget carrier’s chief executive Johan Lundgren, said: “I would like to thank Peter for his hard work and wish him well.

“Everyone at EasyJet remains absolutely focused on delivering a safe and reliable operation this summer.”

The carrier said that Bellew had resigned “to pursue other business opportunities”. However, his departure had been foreshadowed by continued disruption at airports created by mass staff shortages leading to hundreds of cancelled flights by airlines.

An eight year veteran of the budget carrier, David Morgan takes up the role of interim operations boss with immediate effect.

Lundgrenadded: “I am pleased that operations will be in the very capable hands of David Morgan who can move seamlessly into this role having previously led the operation, as interim chief operating officer, throughout 2019.

“David has significant experience and deep knowledge of the business and operation and will provide strong leadership for the airline this summer.”

The aviation sector has been under severe pressure after making thousands of roles redundant during the coronavirus pandemic and is now struggling to recruit staff for those vacant roles.

The shortages have led to near pandemonium at airports that continued this weekend at Heathrow and Gatwick two of the largest hubs for Easyjet flights.

At the weekend, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, said: “Holidaymakers deserve certainty ahead of their first summer getaways free of travel restrictions.

“While it’s never going to be possible to avoid every single delay or cancellation, we’ve been working closely with airports and airlines to make sure they are running realistic schedules.”