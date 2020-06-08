EasyJet CEO warns UK quarantine could lead to more job losses

LONDON (Reuters) - EasyJet <EZJ.L> could have to make further job cuts if the government's quarantine policy continues for a long period, the airline's chief executive warned.

The British low-cost airline is already planning to cut 4,500 jobs or 30% of its workforce because of the coronavirus crisis.

"I fear so," easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told Sky News, when asked if the the job losses could be worse if the quarantine lasts for a long period.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I think and I fear unless there is a change to this (the quarantine rule), that the aviation industry as we know it here in the UK will not be in tact."







(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)