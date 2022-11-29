EasyJet peak bookings return to pre-Covid levels as it cuts losses

Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

Bookings at easyJet for Christmas, the ski season and other peak periods have bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, the airline has said after it dramatically reduced its full-year loss to £178m.

“Peak holiday weeks this winter, such as October half-term and Christmas week in the UK, are back to normal levels of volume,” easyJet said, although its boss warned that in quieter times the airline is still struggling to get enough passengers. It expects to have fully returned to 2019 capacity levels by next summer.

Johan Lundgren, the chief executive, said the carrier was experiencing strong demand in peak periods. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We just had a half-term in October that was strong, we see strong demand for Christmas, for new year, for the ski season where easyJet is the largest airline in Europe to the ski markets.

Related: Rolls-Royce and easyJet test aircraft engine running on hydrogen

“But outside these peak periods we do see there is still a need to stimulate the level of demand. There are big cost increases also coming towards the industry. It’s fair to say that in previous downturns of economic challenges, easyJet tended to do well because people gravitate towards value.”

Lundgren said half of all tickets sold until next September would cost less than £50.

The airline’s headline pretax loss of £178m for the year to 30 September is a big turnaround from last year’s loss of £1.1bn, and includes a £64m loss from balance sheet revaluations.

Staff shortages persist and easyJet has begun recruiting for next summer to avoid the travel chaos this year, when massive queues formed at many airports around Europe. The carrier has had 19,000 applications for 2,000 jobs next summer, according to a spokesperson. It recently launched a recruitment drive urging people over the age of 45 to join its cabin crews.