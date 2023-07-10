Gatwick Airport warns travellers to expect major disruption this summer

It was reported that on Saturday, easyJet grounded more than 40 flights to and from Gatwick - Peter Nicholls

Gatwick has warned of flight disruption as experts predict summer holiday travel chaos at UK airports in the coming months.

The UK’s second biggest airport said that inbound flights “were increasingly being regulated at peak times by air traffic control agencies”, with this likely resulting in delays.

The comments come as easyJet announced that it had to cancel 1,700 flights across the summer with the vast majority going in and out of Gatwick. The airline blamed the changes, which affected 180,000 passengers, on the increasing air traffic control issues for flights entering Gatwick, with delays taking three times longer than pre-pandemic.

EasyJet has rebooked 95 per cent of its passengers on alternative flights.

Experts have said that passengers should expect the easyJet cancellations to be the first of many as strikes and airspace congestion continue to be a headache for airlines and airports.

A London Gatwick spokesman said: “Inbound flights at London Gatwick are increasingly being regulated at peak times due to the knock-on effects of air traffic control restrictions across numerous parts of Europe.

“These issues are beyond the control of the airport and have been put in place to manage and smooth out the flow of aircraft arriving from disrupted airspace across Europe. Multiple factors are causing airspace restrictions across Europe, including industrial action, staff shortages, the war in Ukraine and poor weather.”

It said it was working with airline partners to minimise disruption but apologised to those who may be hit.

Air traffic controllers strike

Last week, the union which represents workers at Eurocontrol, the body that manages air traffic management across the European Union, threatened strike action across the summer. Reports have suggested that around one in three flights could be impacted if industrial action was taken.

There are also fears that there could be more strikes by air traffic controllers in France, which would not only impact flights to and from the country but knock out the airspace above the country during those periods.

This puts increasing pressure on an already congested airspace above Europe, which has been reduced by 20 per cent as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Commenting on their decision this morning, easyJet said they “made some pre-emptive adjustments” and consolidated a small number of flights to guard against the external challenges.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said that the possibility of further cancellations and disruption this summer remains high, while air traffic control strikes continued.

Paul Charles, chief executive of the travel consultancy The PC Agency, said to expect more airlines to reduce schedules due to air traffic controls and the massive summer demand.

He said: “EasyJet will not be the only one, there will be others, short haul wise anyway, who have to reduce their flying programme.

“This is the start of a bandwagon effect, there will be others who have to cut back because they won’t be able to deliver the flying programme they anticipated at the start of the year.”

Flight numbers down

Cirium data provided to The Telegraph has shown that the number of flights currently scheduled across July, August and September is already down on last year’s figure.

In January, 245,158 were scheduled to fly out of the UK over the three-month period, with this figure now lower at 244,004.

However, some have moved to allay fears of passengers saying the sector could cope.

Sean Tipton, ABTA’s Media Relations Manager, said: “We are always geared up for potential problems, it is the nature of the travel industry. We have seen so many things, let’s not forget the pandemic, but we are geared up to deal with them.”

Commenting on easyJet cancellations, Julia Lo Bue-Said, CEO of The Advantage Travel Partnership, said: “Hearing that your flight has been cancelled will be devastating news for all those who have made their summer travel plans and [are] beginning to get excited about their holidays.

“However, for context, these cancellations only represent a small percentage of the total summer departures and, of course, many will depart for their holidays as planned.”

