Easy Ways To Bring Fall Accents Into Your Home This Season

Fall is finally here! Canadian Tire and Yahoo Canada are here to help you embrace the changing seasons and chillier temperatures by bringing you everything you need, from hearty Canadiana-inspired recipes to decor tips for Halloween and Thanksgiving.

View photos Photo via Getty Images More

When it comes to home decor, is there anything more fun than getting ready to celebrate a new season or holiday? Fall is chock-full of opportunities to redecorate your home with festive touches, and there’s the added bonus of Thanksgiving and Halloween both taking place throughout the season.

A great way to get your family involved is to enlist them to help decorate your home for Fall — it’s a great way to spend a chilly weekend afternoon. String up some festive decorations, break out a few glasses of cider, and you’ve got an instant at-home activity that everyone can enjoy together.

To help inspire your Fall decor, we’ve come up with a few easy ways to get your home ready for Fall, with both indoor and outdoor ideas that the whole family is sure to love.

Outdoors

View photos Photo via Getty Images More

The front of your home, in addition to your yard, is the first thing you see when you return home, so why not brighten it up with a seasonal touch? Whether you’re looking to incorporate traditional colours of the season in a rustic way, or want to take a more modern approach to Fall, Canadian Tire has you covered with tons of great picks to bring an autumnal touch to your door, porch and yard.

View photos Photo via Getty Images More

As for Halloween, you can really go as light or heavy on decor as your family wants. Whether you love keeping things ultra spooky or prefer something a bit more toned down, there are plenty of decor items to choose from at Canadian Tire. Check them out here!

Indoors

View photos Photo via Getty Images More

This Fall, let the outside in with an assortment of colourful Fall decorations. Whether you’re planning to host an intimate thanksgiving or are just looking to liven up your table setting, these Canvas Lanterns add warmth to any area of your home thanks to its flameless candle accent.

You can also bring a little whimsy to any room in the house by incorporating playful touches like the For Living Harvest Leaf & Acorn Gel Clings to your surroundings. A perfect rainy day activity for the kids, these vibrant stickers easily adhere to windows and mirrors without leaving behind any messy residue.

For indoor/outdoor versatility, pieces like these vibrant doormats or cheeky scarecrows can be used for festive charm, and are a welcome addition to any home this Fall. No matter how you decide to enjoy the season, there’s no doubt that this autumn will be one to remember!

Canadian Tire and Yahoo Canada are helping Canadians seize the everyday this Fall, with tips, tricks and everything you need for the season. Click here for more!