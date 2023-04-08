The easy way to create a bright and beautiful Easter table

The American approach to seasonal decorating, espoused for years by the likes of Martha Stewart, has made its way to UK shores - Sanda Vuckovic

Until relatively recently, table-setting in this country was usually associated with the stuffiness of a formal dinner party; not something that would have been considered by many as fashionable. But in the past few years – and particularly during the pandemic, when sales of tableware boomed – “tablescaping” (as it is known on social media) has become a means of creative expression that is very much being embraced by the young and the chic.

Look up the hashtag on Instagram and you’ll find tables decked to the nines in stylish plates and elaborate centrepieces – and what’s more, the American approach to seasonal decorating, espoused for years by the likes of Martha Stewart, has made its way to UK shores (Pinterest has reported a 255 per cent increase in searches for “Easter tablescapes” over the past month).

The art of laying the table is very much on the rise here, despite the fact that the family meal and the dedicated dining room are both, it appears, on the decline in the modern British home. But if there’s one time that can inspire families to share a meal together, it’s Easter: the first holiday weekend since Christmas, and one that is synonymous with the optimism and energy of spring.

Carolina Irving has passed the importance of setting a beautiful table down to her daughters - Sanda Vuckovic

For Carolina Irving and her daughters, Olympia and Ariadne, making an occasion of a meal together has always been one of their family traditions. “I grew up in a family where everyone would meet for breakfast, lunch and dinner, so it has always been important to me,” says Carolina. “It feels like a pause in the madness of a busy day; time to sit down, be with the people you love, and share something together.”

All three are very much into entertaining, and the idea of using the dining table to set a mood and encourage guests to linger for longer.

“Sitting and eating together is one of the great joys of life for us,” says Olympia. “When you set a beautiful table, it makes everyone there feel quite special. For us, thinking about what you’ve chosen to cook, picking out some plates and arranging some flowers has always been part of the process.”

“Maybe it’s because we’re people-pleasers, but it makes us happy to do that for other people,” agrees Carolina. “I completely understand that for others it might not really matter, but for us it’s a real ritual.”

Carolina, who was born in America and now lives in Paris, has a natural eye for pattern. As well as having worked as an editor at US design magazines including Elle Decor and House & Garden, she has her own textile brand, known for bold colour combinations and traditional-with-a-twist designs. So when she decided to expand her line and branch out into tableware five years ago, it was a natural fit to bring her daughters, who were at the time working in the design and restaurant industries, on board.

Together, they started with small pop-up events, selling their pieces inspired by their travels and Carolina’s love of antique textiles, and made by local artisans working in small, family-run ateliers. Their ever-expanding range now includes table linens block-printed in India, glasses mouth-blown in Egypt, plates hand-painted in Portugal and pottery hand-thrown in Italy.

Carolina and her daughters take a colourful and relaxed approach to their tables - Sanda Vuckovic

Olympia and Ariadne live together in London, so team meetings with Carolina in Paris are often held on Zoom, or over WhatsApp. “It has its moments, working with family,” admits Carolina, “but it’s great, for me as a mother, to have my daughters right there. I’m a bit of an old dinosaur now but they are much more savvy and aware of things, and what younger people like.”

“Table-setting has definitely come back,” says Olympia. “People post pictures of their tables on Instagram, and you can see they’re very proud of what they’re putting on there; your table can be such a reflection of you. I do think that’s one of the good things about Instagram: people sharing the space they live in.”

For all three women, a welcoming table that will inspire lively conversation and turn a family meal into a memorable occasion is one that is packed with colour and pattern. “God knows we’re not minimalists,” says Carolina. “I’m not someone who would do well with beige on beige and lots of white. I can’t imagine a world without colour; it’s the most important thing. It allows you to achieve a truly magical atmosphere, whether it’s romantic, or something more modern, or just joyful.”

The easygoing, laid-back look of a table full of colour is one that chimes with their general approach to hosting. “There’s nothing worse than a host who’s stressed,” says Olympia, “because the guests feel it and it throws everything off.”

Roast lamb, roast potatoes and green salad are the family's traditional Easter foods of choice - Sanda Vuckovic

They may enjoy putting together a beautiful table, but perfection is not the aim, and their mix-and-match style is the opposite of the starched white napkins and formal dinnerware of traditional dining. The key, they say, is to do the table first, before you start cooking, so that it’s an enjoyable task that you can have fun with, rather than something you throw together in a rush just before your guests arrive. As Ariadne puts it, “It’s a happy medium of taking the time to set the table, but not making it overdone and chichi.”

Food, too, will be pre-prepped as far as possible. “I can get quite anxious, so the worst thing for me would be hosting a dinner party and having to get up and finish off a soufflé or something at the last minute,” says Carolina.

Olympia: 'Table-setting has definitely come back. People post pictures of their tables on Instagram, and you can see they’re very proud of what they’re putting on there' - Sanda Vuckovic

“I start preparing really early so that everything is organised and I can sit with my guests and not have to keep getting up to do something; it helps to make everything run smoothly. For Easter, I would always do roast lamb, roast potatoes and green salad, so it’s all ready or in the oven when people arrive.”

These traditions have helped to turn mealtimes into a key part of their family culture. “When we plan dinners, I close my eyes and I can picture being five years old at Easter, with the music in the background and the smell of lemons,” says Olympia. “We’re very nostalgic as a family, so for us it’s always been about recreating those moments. I think after the past few years everyone has been really looking forward to this Easter. It feels like a happy time.”

Bring some spring colour to your Easter table

