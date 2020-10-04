An easy way to bring a twinkle to your eyes

Iridescent eyes aren’t limited to party season. This look from Genny AW20 is a brilliant example of how slightly shiny eye makeup can work outside its usual context. The colour is important: a rich plum or muted pink is more low-key than a sparkly pale blue. Add a teeny bit of serum to your brush, swipe it across your eyeshadow and blend over your eyelids. Keep skin looking like skin, keep your lip colour light and keep your eyebrows in place by brushing them up. Shine on.

1. Rouge Hermès lipstick £58, hermes.com

2. Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette in Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise £60, charlottetilbury.com

3. Nars Climax Mascara £22, narscosmetics.co.uk

4. Chanel Healthy Glow Les Beiges Foundation £41, chanel.com

5. Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel £23, cultbeauty.co.uk









I can’t do without… A hydrating serum that gives you that post-treatment glow

Regular readers of this column will know how much I love facials. Not the namby pamby, wishy washy stuff (if I wanted to ‘relax’ I’d take a bath or read a book). No, when I refer to facials I am talking about the high-tech, pore-cleansing, texture-smoothing, dull-skin busting, plumping, toning and reshaping type treatments that leave you with a much better face than you started with. Those really are the only types of facials worth spending your money on. And these are the type of facials Pfeffer Sal specialise in. The clinic has been around for a few years but they were a beauty insider secret that those in the know preferred not to share because – particularly when they operated from a single treatment room in Fitzrovia – it was a nightmare getting an appointment. When I finally managed to have my first facial with them, it changed my skin, immediately. Ever since, I’ve sworn by their facials. Yes, they are in central London, which I appreciate not everyone has easy access to, but I honestly believe one of their treatments, completely personalised to you, is worth the trip. There is, however, their fantastic serum. It is light but impressive in its ability to hydrate, plump and smooth skin. Inspired by the post-treatment glow, this little bottle of magic is so good it gives you clinic-worthy skin. Which, when you can’t make the journey, is everything you need. Pfeffer Sal Essential Serum, £85, pfeffersal.com

On my radar… Beautiful ways to bring scent into your home

White lights Available in three scents, these Cire Trudon candles come in vessels that have been sculpted from a single block of alabaster stone – making each unique. Cire Trudon the Alabasters, £170, ciretrudon.com

Surround scent Created to be used with the Diptyque’s home fragrances, this beautiful wall diffuser is a lesson in how to elevate the everyday. Diptyque Wall Diffuser, £90, diptyqueparis.com

Burning bright Aesop’s inaugural candle collection is inspired by ancient stargazers. My favourite is Aganice, which weds a sweet mimosa with tobacco. Aesop Aromatique Candles, £80, aesop.com

