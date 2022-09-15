EASY SPIRIT ENCOURAGES YOU TO #MAKEAMOVE THIS SEASON WITH DENISE AUSTIN

Courtesy of Easy Spirit

New York, New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Spirit, the original women’s comfort footwear brand, announced today its collaboration with fitness icon, Denise Austin. Having more than 35 years of experience guiding and motivating women every day, Denise Austin and Easy Spirit designed the collection in hopes of inspiring all women to live an active and healthy lifestyle, comfortably.

Easy Spirit and Denise Austin have been fierce champions of movement. Easy Spirit believes movement is more than physical. Movement resets and strengthens the body and mind. Movement builds community and helps others every step of the way. This Fall/Winter 2022 season, together, Easy Spirit and Denise Austin are encouraging a daily dedication to wellness and movement, kicking off Easy Spirit’s “Make a Move” pledge- created to motivate their collective followings to get moving for a minimum of twenty minutes a day while championing their fanbase’s personal journeys to getting and staying healthy, no matter their fitness levels.

The Easy Spirit x Denise Austin collection features high to low impact active footwear, designed to be another step in providing motivation through comfort for walking and low impact exercise. The Mel EMOVE sneaker ($99) features Easy Spirit’s newest EMOVE technology; propels every step with weightless cushioning and a shock absorbing outsole; it’s the go-to shoe for all day walking and strength training. The Jordyn sneaker ($89) designed with the brands ES3 comfort technology, has three layers of advanced cushioning that softens each step with stability for low impact cardio activities. Both the Mel and Jordyn feature Easy Spirit’s signature features and benefits; the collection includes trademark, innovative details such as enhanced lateral stability, arch cushioning for optimal support, lightweight, breathability, and flexibility, while offering multiple vibrant colorways that pair nicely with every day and athleisure wear.

“Easy Spirit has been a champion of all women for over 35 years, women who each day are empowered by movement and are on a personal journey to show age is nothing but a number,” says Susan Itzkowitz, President of Marc Fisher Footwear. “Proving such, Denise Austin at 65 years young, continues to inspire women every day to live an active and healthy lifestyle- while remaining positive and engaging”. Shanya Perera, SVP Marketing for Marc Fisher Footwear says. “Over the time that Denise has been Easy Spirit’s brand ambassador- our audiences have been captivated by her engaging content and upbeat personality. Extending our partnership with a collaboration collection was a natural progression for us both.”

Having walked in the Sports Illustrated Runway Show in July, Denise shows no signs of slowing down. Denise’s social engagement has drawn the likeness of new audiences while retaining longtime fans- showing the timelessness of her expertise and results that only Denise Austin can offer. This season coinciding with the collection launch, Denise will continue creating inviting, organic content for Easy Spirit to showcase her easy, fun, and impactful wellness tips to motivate her and Easy Spirit’s fans alike.

“When looking to launch my own sneaker collection- it was important to me to align with a brand that shares my vision in creating accessible comfort, that motivates women to move their bodies and find a healthier version of themselves,” says Denise Austin. “I am so proud of my new shoe collection with Easy Spirit! I believe my followers and Easy Spirit’s customers are going to love the support and perfect fit they’ll get from these lightweight, breathable, and ultra-flexible sneakers, and the colors are so fun!! These shoes have kept me moving every day!”.

For more information, or to purchase the Easy Spirit x Denise Austin collection, visit easyspirit.com/collections/denise-austin. The collaboration collection will also be sold at select retailers such as Macy’s and Nordstrom.com, as well as other major retailers nationwide.

