‘An easy solution for our waste’: DIY worm farming hits UK homes

Amelia Hill
·4 min read

It used to be that the early bird would get the worm, but households, schools and even prisons can now have the invertebrates delivered free to their door – if they get a wriggle on.

A Nottingham-based initiative, the Urban Worm Community Interest Company (UWC), is on a mission to “worm up” the UK by kickstarting an urban worm farming movement that can create high-grade fertiliser from banana skins and old socks.

The social enterprise has received a £50,000 grant from the national lottery to send out 1,000 packs of composting worms – known as tiger worms because of their red skin – to anybody with a DIY worm farm ready to house a population of 100.

“Using worms to manage organic household waste is happening at scale all over the world, except in the UK,” said Anna de la Vega, managing director of the UWC. “The reality of climate change, natural resource depletion and mass urbanisation presents unprecedented threats to global food security and the survival of humanity.”

As far as natural waste managers and fertiliser-producers go, worms are unmatchable: they can eat up to half their body weight in organic waste a day and reduce the volume of that waste by 90% in two to six months.

“The process particularly lends itself to the urban environment with small-scale indoor, low tech and low cost systems,” De la Vega said. “With 83% of the UK living in cities, an urban worm farming movement is essential for future food security and provides easy solutions for our kitchen waste.”

The worm castings – or worm manure – they produce is grade-A soil, rich in the 14 nutrients that plants need to thrive: just one tablespoon of worm manure per plant is enough for each growing season.

For those who are still squeamish, De la Vega is quick to assure them that worms don’t smell – although the “wee” they produce, drained out of the bottom of the worm farm, is so powerful that it needs to be diluted before being used to fertilise the garden.

A DIY worm farm can be made in anything that keeps the light out: the UWC website has videos showing how to dig deep and transform a plastic box, a chest of drawers and even a bag for life into a new, earthy home.

Worms don’t even need your waste food: find a box, fill it with some damp, shredded paper, some cotton socks, an old wool jumper and you’re off. “Worms just want to eat and mate. If you give them enough food and space, they won’t try to escape,” said De la Vega.

“If you don’t want them multiplying, don’t give them loads of food. They’re really clever: they’re hermaphrodites, so they can all lay eggs. But they don’t lay unless there’s enough food and space to sustain an increase in their population.”

De la Vega has already sent worms to 26 schools across the country and one prison. She is particularly pleased about the prison. “Worms clear toxins out of the earth and leave it completely clean and richer – helping plants to grow,” she said. “That’s a message of rebirth, regeneration and forgiveness that I think it is nice to take into a prison setting.”

De la Vega will help 1,000 lucky worm farmers to nurture their new pets: alongside videos on the UWC website, they will be sent another video a few months after starting their worm farm to instruct them on harvesting their fresh fertiliser.

If the two-year scheme is a success, the national lottery has said it will plough another tranche of funding into the programme. “Of course they are keen to keep funding the project,” said De la Vega. “It’s because it’s worms; they’re interesting. They’re niche.”

The benefits of worm farming

• Tackles climate change: rotting food waste releases the greenhouse gases, methane and nitrous oxide, which are 13 and 310 times stronger than carbon dioxide.

• Worms for all: low cost, low tech and perfect for the city. You don’t need a garden to keep a few worms. They will be very happy under your kitchen sink.

• Sustainable waste management: worms love organic waste. Solutions for domestic and industrial waste management – from food to animal waste – that are efficient, ecological and economical.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Warriors star Klay Thompson set to return Sunday vs Cavs

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson practically danced in delight. He dribbled through his legs a half-dozen times one day last week, then hopped on both feet to complete two circles all while triumphantly raising his right hand high in the air to acknowledge his cheering supporters. Thompson is back to basketball at long last. Stephen Curry’s Splash Brother has been medically cleared and is scheduled to play in a game for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years Sunday against Cleveland following

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Winnipeg Jets won't move home games out of province after getting fan feedback

    The Winnipeg Jets won't be moving home games out of the province, after all. The update comes after team owner True North Sports + Entertainment sent fans a survey on Thursday afternoon, asking how they would feel about the NHL team moving home games to a region that doesn't have restrictions on fan attendance. A spokesperson for True North said Thursday that the team was exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and consulting stakeholders. Elliotte Friedman, a reporter with Hockey

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Bob Bradley brings experience, enthusiasm and hope to Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Sébastien Toutant leads snowboard slopestyle World Cup standings after 5th place finish

    Canada's Sébastien Toutant remains atop the snowboard slopestyle World Cup standings after finishing fifth at Mammoth Mountain on Saturday in the second event of the season. The 29-year-old from l'Assomption, Que., posted a score of 69.18 in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., to finish one spot behind top Canadian Darcy Sharpe of Comox, B.C. (69.60). Reigning Olympic champion Redmond Gerard won gold on home soil after scoring 82.88, while Niek van der Velden of the Netherlands claimed silver (76.56). Tiarn

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Maple Leaf rules: Canada wins ATP Cup with win over Spain

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime clinched the ATP Cup title for Canada on Sunday with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 singles victory over Roberto Bautista Agut to give his country an insurmountable 2-0 lead against Spain. Denis Shapovalov opened the match for Canada with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Pablo Carreno Busta. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., won a deciding doubles against Russia on Saturday in the semifinals to knock out the defending champions. And with the title on the li