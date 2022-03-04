Need an easy slow cooker recipe for your party? Try this hot artichoke spinach dip

Having a party? Bring out the slow cookers.

Slow cookers are a must for get-togethers. Whether cooking main dish or letting appetizers stay hot in the pot, the slow cooker makes the party fun for the cooks, too. Simply place the ingredients in the cooker and let it do the rest.

Slow cooker bags are a must for easy cleanup. Most supermarkets sell these bags. Who wants to spend time soaking the slow cooker or scrubbing it?

Keep those slow cookers hot as guests gather round for starters and for the main course.

For hosts that have only one slow cooker, ask guests to bring at least two or three more ahead of the party or better yet, supply them with a recipe that they can make.

Here’s the perfect party dip, with an easy slow cooker recipe.

Andrea Yeager can be reached at ayeager51@cableone.net/ and Cooks Exchange, 205 DeBuys Road, Gulfport, MS 39507.