We don’t know about you, but all we want to do right now is dive face-first into a giant bowl of saucy pasta. But we also don’t have the energy to make a gourmet meal every single night. That’s where this easy roasted tomato bucatini comes in: It tastes like you spent all day in the kitchen, but really requires less than and hour and fewer than ten ingredients (including salt and pepper).

What’s the key to maximum deliciousness? The sauce gets roasted in the oven to concentrate its rich tomato flavor, with a small addition of butter for richness. The fish sauce is optional if you don’t have it on hand, but it adds just enough umami to keep you coming back for more. (In fact, you might want to make a double batch.)

Easy Roasted Tomato Bucatini

Servings: 4 servings

Time:

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves, peeled

One 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon fish sauce

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed

16 ounces bucatini (or other long pasta)

Grated Parmesan cheese and flaky salt, for serving (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a 3- to 4-quart oven-safe Dutch oven or oven-safe skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally until gently simmering, about 3 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then remove from the heat and add the fish sauce, stirring to combine. Dot with the butter, then transfer to the oven and roast until concentrated and thick, 40 to 45 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to the package directions, until just shy of al dente. Reserve ½ cup of the cooking liquid, then drain the pasta in a colander.

3. Return the sauce to medium heat (use potholders; the Dutch oven will be very hot!) and add the pasta to the sauce. Cook, tossing vigorously and adding pasta water ¼ cup at a time to coat the pasta and emulsify the sauce. (You might not need the full cup.) To serve, divide the pasta among four bowls and top with Parmesan and flaky salt, if desired.

Note: The pasta sauce can be made up to three days ahead, stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator.