9 easy-to-make recipes for your socially-distanced NYE party
Simple dishes that’ll be a hit
It’s that time of the year when you’re looking forward to hosting people at your home. This year will likely be different given that we’re still in the midst of a global pandemic but as you open the doors of your home to the people you care about, here are a list of easy-to-make recipes for your socially-distanced New Year’s Eve party:
1. Truffle Garlic Fries
Ingredients
120 g French fries
1 tbsp garlic, chopped
1 tsp truffle oil
1 tbsp Parmesan cheese
¼ tsp black pepper powder
½ tsp salt
Accompaniments
¼ tsp parsley, chopped
2 tbsp sour cream dip
2 tbsp truffle garlic dip
Method
Once the French fries are fried, put them in a deep stainless steel bowl. Add chopped garlic, truffle oil, Parmesan cheese, black pepper powder, and salt and toss well. Serve the fries with accompaniments.
Recipe courtesy: Out of the Blue
2. BBQ Chicken Wings
Ingredients
For the BBQ sauce
300 g tomato ketchup
50ml red wine vinegar
100 g brown sugar
15 g red chilli powder
30 ml soy sauce
5 g mustard powder
60 ml Worcestershire sauce
5 ginger
½ piece lime
300 g chicken wings
Method
Prepare the BBQ sauce using the above ingredients. Braised the chicken wings in stock water in the oven for 130°C for 30 min. Then toss the chicken wings with the BBQ sauce and put in the oven. Cook them till the sauce caramelises well on edge of the wings. Serve the wings garnish with spring onions.
Recipe courtesy: Out of the Blue
3. Soya Granules and Masoor Dal Kebabs
Ingredients
70 g soya keema
80 g whole masoor
60 g potato, boiled
30 g chopped onions
4 chopped green chillies
15 g chopped green coriander
5 g turmeric
5 g cumin powder
salt as required
10 g chaat masala
10 g garam masala
25 ml oil
Method
Soak soya kheema for 30 min in hot water. Squeeze out all the water. Boil Masoor Dal with a little salt till the time it is just soft. Drain out all the water. Mashed the boiled potato and add all the other ingredients, except oil. Mix well and make small flat tikkis using your palms. Sprinkle oil on a non-stick pan. Sear tikkis on both the side till they become crispy by brushing a little oil. Place tikkis on kitchen paper to absorb the extra oil. Serve tikkis hot with mint chutney or tomato ketchup.
Recipe courtesy: Chef Nitin Mathur, Executive Chef, Taj Santacruz, Mumbai
4. Galhinha Cafreal Satay
Ingredients
400 g chicken
150 g cafreal masala
2 tbsp oil
15 ml lemon juice
For cafreal masala
500 g fresh coriander
100 g mint leaves
50 g ginger
150 g garlic
100 g green chillies
10 g peppercorn
10 g cinnamon
10 g green cardamom
5 g cloves
10 g jeera
1 tsp turmeric powder
100 g capsicum
Method
To make the cafreal masala, cut the roots of the fresh coriander. Wash coriander, mint leaves, ginger, garlic and chillies. Soak them for some time. Drain the leaves, being careful to wash away all mud. Add in all the spices and grind all the masala ingredients in a grinder to form a smooth paste. Then, wash and drain the chicken. Add salt and turmeric. Cover, place over a bowl to drain and reserve. Coat the chicken with cafreal masala and marinate it for 1-2 hours. Once chicken is marinated, skewer the chicken on satay sticks. Heat oil on a pan, increase the heat, add the marinated chicken and cook it on both sides for 10-15 min until charred and turns brown. Finish with dash of lemon juice, and sprinkle finely chopped coriander. Serve with peri peri sauce.
Recipe courtesy: Sahil Desai, Executive Chef, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa
5. Mini Chorizo Poe Sliders
Ingredients
100 g mayonnaise
15 cloves garlic
1 lime
few sprigs coriander leaves
3 large red onions
2 tomatoes
250 g Goan chorizo
1 tbsp sugar
salt as required
10 mini poe
Method
To make aioli, mix mayonnaise with some of the chopped garlic, lime juice, chopped coriander and pepper. Remove the casing of the Goan chorizo and keep the meat aside. In a pan, sauté sliced onions, tomatoes and the rest of the garlic for a minute. Add chorizo meat and continue to cook until soft and tender. Add a pinch of sugar and salt to balance the flavours. To make the mini sliders, cut open a mini poe and apply some garlic aioli. Place a ring of red onion and a dollop of the cooked chorizo on the top.
Recipe courtesy: Rishi Malhotra, Executive Chef, Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa
6. Beetroot Vegan Burger
Ingredients
100 g beetroot
2 g salt
1 g pepper
30 g kabuli chana
10 g oats
10 ml lemon juice
2 g rosemary, chopped
2 g coriander, chopped
5 g dry oregano
5 g fresh thyme
100 g charcoal
80 g burger bun
0.02 g butter
20 g mix lettuce
40 g French fries
15 g dip
Method
In a large bowl put beetroot, salt, and pepper, and mix them well. Roast the beetroot at 140°C for 40 min. Peel the beetroot and grate it. Soak kabuli chana, boil them and mash them. In a large steel bowl, put the grated beetroot, oats, and mashed kabuli chana and mix everything properly. Add salt, pepper, lemon juice, chopped rosemary, coriander, oregano and thyme and mix well. Smoke the mixture for 5 min. Place the burger bun in the skillet and cook undisturbed for 5 min. Then gently flip the burgers, turn the heat down, cover it and cook for 10 min until it gets a firm, brown crust. Cut and toast the burger. Place lettuce followed by the patty. Serve warm accompanied by French fries and a dip.
Recipe courtesy: Out of the Blue
7. Roast Chicken with Rosemary Jus
Ingredients
1 kg whole chicken
For the marinade
2 tbsp oil
1 tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
1 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped
5 garlic cloves, smashed
2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
For the mixed veggies
4 onions, sliced
2 celery sticks, diced
3 carrots, diced
2 leeks, diced
1 tbsp oregano, fresh
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
For the sauce
Chicken jus from roasting the chicken (pan jus)
1 tsp mustard
salt to taste
1 tsp pepper
Method
Marinate the chicken in the marinade for 4 hours. Then roast the chicken on a bed of mix veggies for 50 min at 160°C. Once the chicken is cooked remove and set it aside. In a pot, add the roasted veggies and chicken juice. Add mustard, salt and pepper. Reduce it to a thick consistency. Blend the sauce, reheat and adjust seasoning. Serve with mix veggies and rosemary jus.
Recipe courtesy: Out of the Blue
8. Penne Masala Mafia
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp green chillies, chopped
60 g mixed peppers, diced
30 g deseed tomatoes, diced
120 g cooked penne
½ cup cooking cream
1 tbsp Parmesan cheese
1 tbsp coriander, chopped
Method
In a pan, heat olive oil and sauté green chillies. Add diced peppers followed by diced tomatoes. Add blanched pasta to the prepared mixture, followed by cooking cream and Parmesan cheese. Finally add chopped coriander and make sure you don't overcook. Serve hot along with garlic bread.
Recipe courtesy: Out of the Blue
9. Jam Sable / Sable de Noel
Ingredients
300 g all purpose flour
100 g almond flour
200 g butter
150 g granulated sugar
10 g vanilla extract or paste
3 g sea salt
40 g whole eggs
200 g jam
icing sugar to dust
Method
Sift flour and almond flour in a bowl. Cream butter, sugar, vanilla and sea salt for 2 min on medium speed. Add the egg and mix well. Add the dry ingredients just until it all comes together. Wrap the dough with a plastic sheet and refrigerate for at least two hours or preferably overnight. Roll the dough to a 5 mm thickness and cut with a round cutter. Keep the cut cookies on an air mat. Cut the centre of the other half round cookies with a smaller round cutter creating a disc. Keep these on an air mat. Bake for 15-20 min at 160°C, or until they are golden brown throughout. Sandwich the base round cookie with a cookie disc and keep it ready on a tray. Heat the strawberry jam till it’s liquid and add a drop of red colour to make it brighter. Pipe the jam into the centre of the cookie disc and let it cool. The cookie top and base will hold together once the jam cools down. Dust generously with sugar and enjoy!
Recipe courtesy: Chef Rohit Sangwan, Executive Chef, Taj Lands End, Mumbai