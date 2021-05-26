Dominic Cummings steps up attack on Boris Johnson as he tweets photo of Covid pandemic plans

(Twitter/Dominic Cummings)

Dominic Cummings has stepped up his attack on Boris Johnson by publishing a photograph he said showed the Government pursued a strategy that would have “broken” the NHS.

He went on Twitter just hours before appearing before a committee of MPs to reveal a photograph of a whiteboard covered in scrawl and set up in the Prime Minister’s study at 10 Downing Street that appeared to set out a “Plan B”.

Mr Cummings is alleging the Government secretly pursued a policy of aiming for herd immunity by letting cases rip, only to perform a U-turn last March when the NHS was overwhelmed and deaths shot up.

Writing in his trademark Twitter shorthand, he wrote: “First sketch of Plan B, PM study, Fri 13/3 eve.” He alleged that it showed: “NB: Plan A ‘our plan’ breaks NHS, >4k p/day dead min.

“Plan B: lockdown, suppress, crash programs (tests/treatments/vaccines etc), escape 1st AND 2nd wave (squiggly line instead of 1 or 2 peaks)...” He ended the tweet with the teasing line: “details later.”

The picture of the whiteboard, dated Friday March 13 last year, was shown to the Prime Minister a day later, he said. It showed a series of disjointed comments and hand-drawn versions of the now-familiar graphs showing various rates that Covid-19 infections could spread, depending on mitigation policies.

One was marked “our plan” and appeared to show the “squashed sombrero” in which social distancing was used in an attempt to reduce infections to a level where the NHS could cope.

An alternative marked Plan B showed a series of peaks, apparently representing lockdowns brought in to suppress peaks and reduce excessive deaths.

Mr Cummings did not say who drew the graphs or wrote the comments.

The whiteboard included a series of bullet points including that there would be “no vaccine in 2020” and a warning “Must avoid NHS collapse.”

Critics of Mr Cummings will say that the document proves nothing, because the Government was openly pursuing a policy of trying to suppress the disease. The words “herd immunity” no not appear on the image, so it was unclear how it supported his claim that the Government’s original plan was for limited intervention with the target of achieving herd immunity.

Fightback by Government loyalists against the maverick former aide

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, called Mr Cummings a “professor of hindsight” and suggested his account was not reliable. “I will leave it to others to decide the relative reliability of this witness,” he told Good Morning Britain.

Wednesday’s papers were full of previews on what Mr Cummings might expose, including the allegation that Mr Johnson referred to Covid as ‘Kung-Flu’ and – before he was infected with the virus – offered to be injected with it live on TV to “show it’s nothing to be scared of”.

Dominic Cummings with Prime Minister Boris JohnsonPA Wire

Mr Shapps was asked if he had ever heard the PM jokingly describe the virus as “Kung Flu” and told LBC: “Never.” The minister also said he had never heard Mr Johnson proposed to get himself deliberately infected with the disease.

The Transport Secretary said he would leave it to others to determine “how reliable a witness” Mr Cummings is, telling Sky News: “We were making decisions under [an] unprecedented situation. There’s no rule book. There’s no sort of text book to open to see how to deal with the pandemic. The last time the world faced something like this was 100 years ago with the Spanish flu.”

The Secretary of State said “of course” mistakes were made but added: “It’s easy to be the Professor of Hindsight and look back on these things.”

In another thinly veiled swipe, Mr Shapps said most people were interested in getting their vaccine rather than the "sideshow over a former adviser who has his own agenda, presumably”.

The PM’s former chief aide will take part in a four-hour marathon of committee hearings. The maverick political strategist is expected to unveil damning evidence exposing government failures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Number 10 has already dismissed some of the claims Mr Cummings has trailed on his Twitter feed.

Meanwhile, Politico’s London Playbook reported the existence of WhatsApp messages that apparently undermine Mr Cummings’ central claims over herd immunity.

In a long Twitter thread Mr Cummings alleged that the government secretly pursued a policy of herd immunity from March 2020 and accused Downing Street of “lies” and “appalling ethics” over its denials that it was ever the strategy.

However, Playbook has seen WhatsApp messages from March 2020 allegedly showing that, while in charge of No10, Cummings privately ordered senior cabinet ministers to deny herd immunity was ever government policy.

The row over herd immunity has caused the government a headache over the past few days, with the PM’s official spokesman insisting on Monday: “Herd immunity from infection has never been government policy.”

