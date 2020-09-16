Young Canadians spreading COVID-19 in all kinds of ways

The virus behind COVID-19 has a knack for slithering through society undetected.

Not everyone gets a fever, and not everyone gets a cough. Instead, the range of symptoms can pop up in various parts of someone's body, like a nagging headache or upset stomach, mimicking a whole host of other ailments. Many people don't feel sick enough to worry, if they ever get symptoms at all.

So when someone young and healthy does test positive for SARS-CoV-2 — as hundreds of Canadians now do every day — the question often is: Where'd they catch it?

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford often points the finger at crowded parties. "We can't have these big parties," he said earlier this month. "We can't have the big weddings."

There are multiple recent reports of cases tied to bustling indoor spaces — from strip clubs to wedding events — that build on months of research showing the combination of crowds, close contact and closed settings for virus transmission is like kindling for a fire.

But younger Canadians may also be fuelling the spread of COVID-19 in far more mundane ways, with potentially dire consequences.

Emerging details from public health officials suggest a variety of social gatherings are helping SARS-CoV-2 find new hosts — and in Ontario, a majority of those virus carriers are under 40.

They're getting infected at cottages, family gatherings, dinner parties — all kinds of indoor settings, and not always the ones with large, headline-making crowds.

"The vast majority of transmission is with close contact with someone who's infected, typically for a prolonged period of time in an indoor environment," said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, a Toronto-based infectious disease specialist.

Risks in indoor settings

The notion that indoor settings are riskier is nothing new. For months, case studies from around the world have highlighted danger zones: cruise ships, a call centre, a choir practice.

But the specifics of where real people are getting real infections in Ontario has been hazier, beyond now-obvious hot spots like long-term care homes and other institutional settings.

In recent weeks, a clearer picture began emerging.

On one end of the spectrum, there are the big, risky gatherings called out by Ford: A series of wedding events in Markham led to more than 20 cases, for example, while infected staff at two Toronto strip clubs sparked multiple confirmed cases and hundreds of possible exposures.

In London, Ont., at least nine university students have tested positive for the virus so far, and public health officials suggested they socialized in the city's jam-packed downtown bar scene.

Then there's the other end of the spectrum: smaller groups of friends and family meeting up indoors.

In Windsor, public health officials recently carried out contact tracing and tracked more than 30 recent cases back to one family's social life — including parties and dinners with friends at home and a card game in a storage unit, the region's local newspaper reported.

Toronto's medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, on Monday outlined several similar settings that led to recent infections, including one family gathering and another family's trip where time was spent with someone who wound up having COVID-19.

"Personal gatherings are the main driver of cases," Dr. Mustafa Hirji, acting medical officer of health for Niagara Region, noted in a tweet the same day.

One striking case study from Ottawa involved a 10-person cottage trip. It's a gathering size allowed by the province, as long as there's physical distancing in place, but according to the city's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, the trip wound up being a cautionary tale.

"There was one person who developed cold-like symptoms while at the cottage party and then tested positive on their return home. Subsequently, seven of those friends tested positive for COVID-19," Etches recently told Ottawa's city council.

"Within nine days, one person with symptoms became 40 confirmed people who tested positive."

After leaving the cottage, some members of the group had visited work and retail locations, including two child-care centres that wound up shuttered to prevent further spread — and several people ended up hospitalized.

