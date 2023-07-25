Its Easy to Overlook ICT Zone Asia Berhad (KLSE:ICTZONE) But Its Strong Financial Prospects Might Make You Want To Stop and Notice

ICT Zone Asia Berhad's (KLSE:ICTZONE) stock was mostly flat over the past three months. But since value is created over the longer term, it's worth studying the company's strong financials to see what the future could hold. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ICT Zone Asia Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ICT Zone Asia Berhad is:

15% = RM6.4m ÷ RM44m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

ICT Zone Asia Berhad's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, ICT Zone Asia Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 15%. This probably goes some way in explaining ICT Zone Asia Berhad's significant 35% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared ICT Zone Asia Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 20% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is ICT Zone Asia Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is ICT Zone Asia Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

ICT Zone Asia Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with ICT Zone Asia Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 4 risks we have identified for ICT Zone Asia Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

