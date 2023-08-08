Easy heatless hairstyles for curly hair on holiday

Lollie Hancock

Hi , hello, my name is Lollie and I’m a straightening addict. The longest-standing product in my hair routine is my trusty GHD styler, and I’ve got a box full of hot tools in my flat that gets more attention than my hair can take.

You always want what you don’t have, and, despite some of my happiest childhood memories featuring long curls down my back, my desire for straight hair overtook me. As soon as I was old enough to be trusted with a straightener, it was game over.

At the age of 23, I’m realising that a huge part of my love-hate relationship with my hair stemmed from it being so thick, curly, long, and overall hard to manage.

Now, after a range of hair colours including copper and blonde, and years of stress, strain and heat damage, this year, I felt it was finally time to step away from the straighteners and learn to appreciate my curls again – and what better setting to do so than Ibiza? Right?

So I set off with nothing but styling products in my case and a few words of wisdom from celebrity hairstylist Jay Birmingham as I attempted a week of heatless styling on holiday.

“It is fair to say that styling hair abroad can bring different challenges compared to the UK, especially when it comes to factors such as heat, humidity, and exposure to chlorinated pools or salt water,” says Jay.

“In hotter and more humid climates, hair tends to absorb moisture from the air, leading to frizz and loss of definition for curls.”

With an army of curl-loving products taking up half of my suitcase, I was off to Ibiza with a pre-holiday trim and straightener-shaped hole in my heart for five days of heat-free styling.

Easy heatless hairstyles

Poolside plaits

Lollie Hancock

For our first day on the party island, we were off to O Beach, and with rumours circulating that Big Mike* would be on the table next to us, the pressure was on us to look our best.

Having travelled the day before and slept with my hair in plaits, I took them out to reveal a wavy mess that I knew wouldn’t withstand a day of heat and humidity.

For this look, I pulled my hair back into a high ponytail to keep it out of my face, leaving two small sections on either side of my middle parting to add some micro plaits, making the look a bit more fun (we were in Ibiza, after all!).

After smoothing my hair back and setting it in place with Arkive’s Liquid Hair Spray, I used Moroccanoil’s Treatment to smooth the ponytail and plaits the pieces of hair I’d left out with a small bit of Amika’s Curl Corps to give the hair a bit of extra grip and hold any frizz or flyaways in. To finish, I used R+Co’s Moon Landing anti-humidity spray for some extra protection (according to our hotel, the humidity was at 65% that day - ouch!), and popped a few of Rehab’s Hair Oil Capsules in my bag to keep frizz at bay through the day.

*And yes, the rumours were true, Stormzy was indeed in the building.

Beach Club bun

Lollie Hancock

If you’ve met me in the past two years, there’s a 90% chance that I had my hair in a slicked-back bun. The hairstyle is an easy way to keep hair out of my face all day in a style I know will last until I get home, and provides a great way to hide four-day-old hair (or sometimes eight – don’t judge me).

The humble low bun is also a perfect protective style for a lazy day in and out of the pool.

Knowing I’m a water baby, I asked Jay for advice on protecting the hair from damaging chemicals like chlorine. “To protect your hair while swimming, wet your hair with fresh water before entering the pool or sea as this will reduce the absorption of chlorinated or saltwater."



Lollie Hancock

The low bun provides the perfect style for giving your hair a bit of secret TLC while you’re out and about. So, following Jay’s advice, I covered my locks in one of my two masks of choice – Moroccanoil’s Restorative Hair Mask or Shea Moisture’s Manuka Honey Repair Hair Treatment – before tying it back to marinate in the sun for a few minutes and rinsing off.

I may have gotten a few funny looks at Nikki Beach when I was rinsing the mask out poolside, but the fact that my hair felt soft and hydrated was well worth it.

Holiday half-up

Lollie Hancock

I LOVE a sleek half-up look when my hair is straight, but something about the same style with curls just hits different.

Another great style for keeping your hair out of your face (are you sensing a pattern here?), the half-up look is perfect for the less humid days when you want to let your hair flow without it taking over and turning into a frizzy mess.

I find most of my frizz is around the front and top sections of my hair, so after using Noughty’s Detox Shampoo to help remove old product build-up and chemicals from swimming from my hair and following with Shea Moisture’s Manuka Honey Repair Shampoo and Conditioner, I applied Moroccanoil’s Curl Control Mousse and slicked back the front of my hair, leaving about half of my curls loose.

Using Eco Style’s Olive Oil Styling Gel to secure any flyaways, I finished the loose curls with JVN’s Air Dry Cream and Noughty’s Curl Scrunching Jelly to tame the curls, finishing with R+Co’s Moon Landing anti-humidity spray all over and Arkive’s The Good Habit Hybrid Oil on the ends.

Plait it back

Lollie Hancock

Approximately 7% of the other 10% of my hairstyles (when it’s not in a sleek low bun), is a slick plaited ponytail. Another great option to get your hair up and out the way, this style was my chosen look for a day rave at Destino.

For this look, slick your hair back the same way as for the low bun, but bring the hair into a high ponytail when securing. I followed with Moroccan Oil’s Hydrating Styling Cream on the ponytail before plaiting and securing it with a small elastic. Make sure to hairspray (I used Arkive’s Liquid Hairspray), and use an anti-humidity spray to lock it into place.

Curl takeover

Lollie Hancock

Would it really be a curl challenge if I did let them out to play for a day? On the days I was going to have a full-blown curl day, I washed my hair with Noughty’s Detox Shampoo and Shea Moisture’s Manuka Honey Repair Shampoo and Conditioner before using Moroccan Oil’s Curl Control Mousse and Curl Defining Cream to hydrate and hold the bounce.

A great way to accessorise your curls (and keep them out of your face without putting them away) is by using mini clips, like the colourful ones I used from Primark, to hold the front sections back after I’d slept in plaits with Amika’s Overnight Hydration Treatment.

Safe to say, I’ve returned to the UK with a new confidence when it comes to my curls. Now to tackle the under-eye bags that came home with me…

