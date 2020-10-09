Easy Halloween Cookies Are A Safe And Spooky Way To Get Into The Spirit

Halloween is just around the corner, and this year many families are looking for safer stay-home activities to celebrate. Even if traditional trick or treating is not a sure thing in 2020, it doesn’t mean you can’t have your sweet junk-food fix.

We’ve rounded up some fun and terrifyingly cute Halloween baking projects (with a few simple assembly and decorating ones too, that don’t require making things from scratch).

Have fun, stay safe and don’t be scared to go for seconds ― we need all the treats we can get this year.

Click through the slideshow below for 10 easy Halloween cookie and cake projects.

Watch: How to make monster brownies

This article originally appeared on HuffPost Canada and has been updated.