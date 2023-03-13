Easy Greek-Style Braised Lamb Shanks will warm your stomach on a cold night

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links.

Few dinners excite me more than braised lamb shanks. Cooking them low and slow is the way to get the meat tender so its flavor can shine through.

Any and all Greek food reminds me of my friend Gina, who is half Greek. Her dad, Bill, always makes Greek feasts when they visit. It’s like Christmas when Bill is here because he never stops cooking. Usually I don’t love other people cooking in my kitchen, but I just get out of the way when Bill is here. His food is beyond delicious, and his energy is incredible for his age. He wakes early and starts cooking. He stops when he crashes into bed.

This week’s recipe, Greek-Style Braised Lamb Shanks is divine, and I think it could be altered to be made in a slow cooker or Instant Pot. I love to serve lamb shanks with a rice pilaf and a Greek Salad with tomatoes, cucumber, purple onion and a fresh dressing with lemon, garlic, oregano and red wine vinegar.

I think you’ll be pleased if you try this recipe. The succulent lamb will have your mouth watering for more, and even though the recipe has a few steps, it’s not that time intensive in active cooking time. This makes for a delicious winter night’s meal, particularly served with a Cabernet Sauvignon, if you like wine.

How to make Greek-Style Braised Lamb Shanks

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Heat a large, ovenproof pot like a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Season lamb shanks with salt and pepper and add to pot, cooking until browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer the cooked lamb to a plate.

Add vegetables, anchovies and herbs and spices to the pot, cooking until browned. Mix in tomatoes, broth and wine and reduce by half. Return the lamb to the pot and bring to a boil.

Place the pot in the oven uncovered for about two hours. Mix and baste the lamb shanks occasionally. Remove the lamb, strain the liquid and return it to the pot. Cook until reduced to the consistency of gravy. Return lamb to the pot. Chill uncovered until cooled, then cover and keep refrigerated until ready to eat. Rewarm over low heat.

Epicurious.com