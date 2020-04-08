Easy Come, Easy Go: How South China Assets Holdings (HKG:8155) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 94% Of Their Cash Evaporate

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example the South China Assets Holdings Limited (HKG:8155) share price dropped 94% over five years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 57%. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 33% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Given that South China Assets Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.





You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:8155 Income Statement April 8th 2020

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between South China Assets Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. We note that South China Assets Holdings's TSR, at -62% is higher than its share price return of -94%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, South China Assets Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 57%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 18% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for South China Assets Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

