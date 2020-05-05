Easy Come, Easy Go: How Sam Woo Construction Group (HKG:3822) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 76% Of Their Cash Evaporate

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Anyone who held Sam Woo Construction Group Limited (HKG:3822) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 76% in that time. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 37% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 12% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 7.9% in the same timeframe.

View our latest analysis for Sam Woo Construction Group

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Because Sam Woo Construction Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years Sam Woo Construction Group saw its revenue shrink by 14% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 25% per year in that period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:3822 Income Statement May 5th 2020

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

Story continues

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Sam Woo Construction Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Sam Woo Construction Group's TSR, which was a 72% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 14% in the twelve months, Sam Woo Construction Group shareholders did even worse, losing 37%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 23% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Sam Woo Construction Group (including 1 which is is potentially serious) .

But note: Sam Woo Construction Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.