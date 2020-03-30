Easy Come, Easy Go: How MMJ Group Holdings (ASX:MMJ) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 90% Of Their Cash Evaporate

MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MMJ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last week. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 90% in that time. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, MMJ Group Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 58% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching MMJ Group Holdings more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

ASX:MMJ Income Statement March 30th 2020

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that MMJ Group Holdings shareholders are down 67% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 19%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 24% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MMJ Group Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MMJ Group Holdings you should know about.

