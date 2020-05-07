Easy Come, Easy Go: How Luxxu Group (HKG:1327) Shareholders Torched 98% Of Their Cash

Luxxu Group Limited (HKG:1327) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last month. But will that repair the damage for the weary investors who have owned this stock as it declined over half a decade? Probably not. Like a ship taking on water, the share price has sunk 98% in that time. The recent bounce might mean the long decline is over, but we are not confident. The million dollar question is whether the company can justify a long term recovery.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Because Luxxu Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years Luxxu Group saw its revenue shrink by 48% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 55% per year in that period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:1327 Income Statement May 6th 2020

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 13% in the twelve months, Luxxu Group shareholders did even worse, losing 57%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 54% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Luxxu Group (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

