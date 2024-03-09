smoothie with whipped cream - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Feeling too rushed in the morning to eat breakfast? Craving a mid-afternoon snack to help you power through the rest of the day? A smoothie just may be your answer. This easy banana matcha smoothie has all the makings of a creamy delicious smoothie with the added benefit of matcha, a vibrant green tea powder full of antioxidants that also has anti-inflammatory properties and offers a caffeine boost. It's easy to get on board with something that offers so many potential health benefits, is quick to whip up, and is portable.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for an easy banana matcha smoothie and says, "I'm a huge smoothie fan and rarely a day goes by where I don't include one in my morning routine. I started drinking matcha a few years ago because of all of the health benefits, and adding it to a smoothie is a great way to get it in."

Read more: 13 Simple Tricks To Pick The Best Fresh Fruit Every Time

Gather The Ingredients For This Easy Banana Matcha Smoothie Recipe

recipe ingredients - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make this delicious and energizing smoothie you only need a handful of ingredients. Stop by the produce department and pick up dates and bananas. "I like using Medjool dates for this recipe because they tend to be larger compared to other varieties and they have a rich, caramel-like flavor that is so perfect in this recipe," Hahn shares.

Then you'll need soy milk, matcha, and some maple syrup (the real thing). "There are many milk variations available and you can use any type. I've used soy milk here because it is neutral in taste and a rich source of plant-based protein," Hahn remarks.

If you want to elevate the smoothie, pick up some whipped cream for topping. To keep the recipe vegan, go for coconut whipped cream.

Step 1: Soften The Dates

dates submerged in water - Miriam Hahn/Food Republic

Submerge the dates in boiling water and let them soften for 15 minutes.

Step 2: Drain The Dates And Discard Pits

pitted dates on board with knife - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Remove dates from water. Discard the pits.

Story continues

Step 3: Add The Ingredients To Blender

adding matcha to blender - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the softened dates, soy milk, banana, matcha, and maple syrup to a blender.

Step 4: Blend

matcha banana smoothie in blender - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Blend until smooth.

Step 5: Serve The Smoothie

matcha bananasmoothie in glass - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Pour into a glass and serve. Garnish with whipped cream, if desired.

Can The Smoothie Recipe Be Made Ahead?

smoothie in glass - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

If you aren't quite ready to drink your smoothie right after making it, you can store it in the fridge with an airtight lid for a couple of hours. "Typically, when I make smoothies, I make enough for others in my house to enjoy, so even though I might be ready for mine, they might not want to consume theirs just yet. I find using a wide mouth mason jar with a lid to be the best way to keep them fresh in the fridge," Hahn shares. (But do note that as smoothies sit, the ingredients can settle and separate.)

You can also just prep the ingredients so they are ready to go. "Since bananas ripen so quickly, I'm in the habit of slicing them up when they've passed their prime, and freezing them in a reusable silicone bag. Additionally, I like to have a softened batch of dates in a container in my fridge. Then it's just a matter of adding everything to a blender," Hahn explains.

How Do I Know What Type Of Matcha To Use In This Smoothie Recipe?

hand holding glass - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

You may have noticed that the price of matcha varies quite a bit and that may make you wonder why, and if it matters for this recipe. A lot of the matcha you'll come across is divided into two main categories: ceremonial grade and culinary grade.

Ceremonial grade matcha is the highest quality, made from the youngest, most tender leaves of the tea plant. Ceremonial grade matcha has a vibrant green color, a smooth texture, and a delicate flavor profile. "I always have both types of matcha on hand and typically use the ceremonial grade when I am enjoying it on its own, either hot or iced," Hahn explains.

The other type, culinary grade matcha, is made from older tea leaves and may be harvested from different parts of the tea plant. It has a more robust flavor and a slightly bitter taste compared to ceremonial grade matcha. It's much more affordable, and a great option for blending into a smoothie.

Easy Banana Matcha Smoothie Recipe

smoothie in glass and bananas - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Prep Time: 15mCook Time:Yield: 1 ServingsIngredients

2 dates

1 ½ cups soy milk

1 frozen banana, cut into small pieces

1 teaspoon matcha powder

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Optional Ingredients

whipped cream

Directions

Submerge the dates in boiling water and let them soften for 15 minutes. Remove dates from water. Discard the pits. Add the softened dates, soy milk, banana, matcha, and maple syrup to a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and serve. Garnish with whipped cream, if desired.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.