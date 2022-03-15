Eastway Tank site released as blast investigation continues

·4 min read
This photo of the Eastway Tank site was released by Ottawa Police three days after the Jan. 13 explosion. (Ottawa Police Service - image credit)
This photo of the Eastway Tank site was released by Ottawa Police three days after the Jan. 13 explosion. (Ottawa Police Service - image credit)

Two months after the fatal Eastway Tank explosion, the site has been released by investigators, though more clean-up is planned as spring approaches.

The Jan. 13 explosion and fire at Eastway Tank Pump & Meter Ltd, which builds and services tanker trucks carrying a variety of fuels, became Ottawa's worst industrial incident in decades.

It left six Eastway Tank employees dead: Rick Bastien, Etienne Mabiala, Danny Beale, Kayla Ferguson and Russell McLellan died at the scene, while Matt Kearney succumbed to his injuries in hospital the next day.

A seventh worker was taken to hospital in Toronto and later moved to a rehabilitation centre for people recovering from life-changing injuries.

Submitted photos
Submitted photos

The Office of the Fire Marshal is one of several agencies investigating the cause and circumstances of the blaze.

A spokesperson for the office said last week the Merivale Road site had been released to its owner.

The land is owned by Brian Greene Realty Limited, named after the father of current Eastway Tank owner Neil Greene.

"I cannot confirm with absolute certainty that the complex is considered destroyed or unusable, but it may be a likely scenario," the spokesperson for the Office of the Fire Marshal said.

Neil Greene could not be reached for comment about Eastway Tank's future operations.

Some former employees have alleged a history of past safety lapses at Eastway Tank prior to the Jan. 13 blast.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour said it found a safety issue at Eastway Tank early in the investigation, but the company complied with an order to remedy it. The ministry declined to specify what the issue was, citing the integrity of the investigation.

No further orders have been issued against Eastway Tank, the ministry added in its more recent update last week.

Jason McDaniel, the editor of Bulk Transporter, an American publication covering companies involved in liquid and dry bulk logistics, said safety is a key focus of the industry.

"Even cleaning out tank trailers is dangerous if the right safety precautions aren't taken," he said. "So an incident like this, I think, would make it very difficult for tank truck manufacturers and operators to continue doing business with them, especially if the investigation reveals some sort of safety negligence on the company's part."

Photos show damaged tanker truck

The Office of the Fire Marshal has also commented on footage taken of the aftermath of the blast.

Drone footage taken of the site one day after the explosion showed what appeared to be two tanker trucks in Eastway Tank's production area.

The tanker in the rear appeared to have a large hole in it.

CBC
CBC

CBC News then photographed a damaged truck in a different part of the site several days later.

The Office of the Fire Marshal spokesperson said the photographed truck was eventually removed from the site.

"[We] confirm that the damage to the truck was collateral damage as a result of the event and not a cause of the explosion," they added.

Francis Ferland/CBC
Francis Ferland/CBC

More cleanup planned

The provincial Ministry of Environment is also in the mix.

A spokesperson said environmental consultants are co-ordinating clean-up work at the site on behalf of Eastway Tank.

"The ministry will continue to oversee the clean-up....until the environmental impacts from the fire are fully addressed," the spokesperson said.

Plans are underway to remove fire-damaged debris from the site in the coming weeks, while an evaluation of surface soils will happen as the spring melt progresses, they added.

Flare stack issue found in 2014

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA), Ontario's independent safety regulator for fuels, is assisting investigators.

CBC News asked the TSSA for information on its interactions with Eastway Tank since 2013.

In December 2014, a member of the public complained about flaring taking place at the business, according to the TSSA.

The authority inspected the site and found Eastway Tank was using a flare stack that was not approved for use in Ontario and that the person using it was not certified to handle propane or operate a flare stack. The company was ordered to stop using the stack for burning off unwanted gas.

Eastway Tank then successfully applied for approval of a new flare stack in 2018 following an inspection by TSSA.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Speedskater Weidemann to miss World Cup final after positive COVID-19 test

    CALGARY — Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann has withdrawn from this weekend's World Cup final in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19. Speed Skating Canada said Weidemann underwent multiple tests over the week, but her cycle threshold values were too low to enter the bubble environment in Heerenveen for the competition. The 26-year old from Ottawa was slated to race in the women’s 1,500 metres and 3,000 metres at this final international event of the season. She currently si

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Chinakhov lifts Blue Jackets to 3-2 win over Wild in SO

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Yegor Chinakhov scored the shootout winner after Zach Werenski tied the game with 32 seconds left in regulation to rally the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night and snap a four-game losing streak. Chinakov also scored in the first period, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 36 shots in the win for Columbus. “We hung around in the game against another really good team and found way,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “I’m happy the guys wer

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic