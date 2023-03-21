EasTower Wireless Announces Debt Conversions

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasTower Wireless Inc. (“EasTower” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ESTW), announces that it intends to complete a series of debt conversions to decrease the Company’s debt.



Two arm’s length service providers have agreed to accept an aggregate of 34,392,986 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.005 per ‎share in satisfaction of an aggregate of US$125,211.11 of indebtedness.



Four directors of the Company (Ted Boyle, Joel Liebman, Fred Buzzelli and Margaret Perialas) have agreed to accept an aggregate of 6,592,320 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CAD$0.005 per share in satisfaction of accrued and unpaid monthly director sitting fees, representing an aggregate of US$24,000 of indebtedness.



Vlado P. ‎Hreljanovic, an officer and director of the Company, has agreed to accept an aggregate of 23,141,680 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CAD$0.005 per share in satisfaction of (i) a portion of accrued and unpaid salary from April 2022 to March 2023 equal to US$34,249.60, and (ii) outstanding principal of US$50,000 on loans advanced by Mr. Hreljanovic to the Company, representing an aggregate of US$84,249.60 of indebtedness.



Donna Anderson, an insider of the Company as a result of holding more than 10% of the common shares of the Company, has agreed to accept an aggregate of 18,596,478 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CAD$0.005 per share in satisfaction of outstanding principal of US$67,702.34 on loans advanced by Ms. Anderson to the Company.



The foregoing transactions are subject to approval of the directors of the Company and regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). The shares issuable pursuant to the debt conversion transactions will be issued in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and applicable state securities laws, and will be issued as “restricted securities” (as defined in Rule 144 under the U.S. Securities Act). In addition, the shares will be subject to an Exchange four-month hold period.

The debt conversion transactions with the foregoing officers/directors/insiders of the Company are each considered a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”). The transactions are each exempt from the formal valuation approval requirements of MI 61-101 as none of the securities of the Company are listed on a prescribed stock exchange. The transactions with the four directors are each exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as at the time they were agreed to, neither the fair market value of the transaction, nor the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, insofar as they involve interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization, respectively. In respect of the transactions with Mr. Hreljanovic and Ms. Anderson, the Company is relying on the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.7(1)(e), on the basis of the “financial hardship” exemption therein. All of the independent directors of the Corporation determined that the terms of the debt conversions are reasonable given the circumstances of the Company.

The Company also announces that it has closed the debt conversions announced on November 23, 2022 as amended on January 12, 2023 (the “2022 Debt Conversions”).

Immediately before the 2022 Debt Conversions, Mr. Hreljanovic held, directly or indirectly, beneficial ownership of, or the power to exercise control or direction over, 2,855,132 common shares and options exercisable for 1,000,000 common shares of the Company, representing 4.05% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and representing 5.39% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company assuming full exercise of Mr. Hreljanovic’s options.

Immediately after the 2022 Debt Conversions, Mr. Hreljanovic holds, directly or indirectly, beneficial ownership of, or the power to exercise control or direction over, 13,947,540 common shares and options exercisable for 1,000,000 common shares of the Company, representing 13.31% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and representing 14.13% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company assuming full exercise of Mr. Hreljanovic’s options. The shares are being acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Hreljanovic may increase or reduce his investment in the Company according to market conditions or other relevant factors. The foregoing disclosure regarding Mr. Hreljanovic’s holdings is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (“NI 62-103”). A copy of the report to be filed with Canadian securities regulators in connection with the acquisition of these securities can be obtained upon its filing under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website (www.SEDAR.com) or by contacting Mr. Hreljanovic at wireless@eastower.com.

Immediately before the 2022 Debt Conversions, Ms. Anderson held, directly or indirectly, beneficial ownership of, or the power to exercise control or direction over, 1,300,000 common shares, representing 1.84% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Immediately after the 2022 Debt Conversions, Ms. Anderson holds, directly or indirectly, beneficial ownership of, or the power to exercise control or direction over, 17,271,949 common shares, representing 16.49% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The shares are being acquired for investment purposes. Ms. Anderson may increase or reduce her investment in the Company according to market conditions or other relevant factors. The foregoing disclosure regarding Ms. Anderson’s holdings is being disseminated pursuant to NI 62-103. A copy of the report to be filed with Canadian securities regulators in connection with the acquisition of these securities can be obtained upon its filing under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website (www.SEDAR.com) or by contacting Ms. Anderson at deaceafl@gmail.com.

