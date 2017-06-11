Eastman leads CS Fullerton back to the CWS in 2-1 win

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) -- Colton Eastman had a dominant outing to lead Cal State Fullerton back to the World Series.

Eastman allowed one hit and one run in seven innings in a 2-1 win over Long Beach State in the best-of-three NCAA super regional series Sunday at Blair Field. He struck out eight and worked his way around four walks.

The Titans (39-22) last went to the College World Series in 2015.

Hank LoForte had the first hit of the game, a single to score Fullerton's two runs, in the fourth inning. Brett Conine earned the two-inning save, his 15th of the season.

Eastman, who was out with an elbow injury for almost three months and returned mid-May, has been big for the Titans in the postseason. He led the Titans to the clinching victory over Stanford as they swept the regional, and then there was Sunday's gem.

Eastman didn't allow a hit until the sixth inning, when leadoff batter Jarren Duran, the 19th batter he faced, hit a sharp single to right field. He stole second base after originally being called out before shortstop Timmy Richards dropped the ball. He was moved to third on a sacrifice by Daniel Jackson and scored on a passed ball to get the Dirtbags (42-20-1) within 2-1.