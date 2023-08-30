Eastman Dares Critics to Find Damaging Emails. They’re Already Public.

John Eastman, the lawyer indicted in Georgia on RICO charges for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, appeared on Fox News Tuesday for an interview in which he seemed to pretend like an incriminating email he sent—and which has been in the public record for some time—simply doesn’t exist.

On The Ingraham Angle, Eastman was asked by anchor Laura Ingraham about whether the prosecutors can prove the case, which Ingraham said revolved around Eastman and the other defendants “all basically agreeing—implicitly, explicitly—that you all knew this was phony and that your decision amongst yourselves was to advance the plan to overturn the election.”

Eastman responded that the prosecution has “all the evidence” and “all my emails.”

“My phone was seized over a year ago. They have got all that stuff as well. I challenge them to find a single email or communication that supports that implausible theory,” he claimed.

Yet emails show that after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, Eastman persisted in trying to get Vice President Mike Pence to not certify the electoral votes, begging his counsel to break the law.

“So now that the precedent has been set that the Electoral Count Act is not quite so sacrosanct as was previously claimed, I implore you to consider one more relatively minor violation and adjourn for 10 days to allow the legislatures to finish their investigations, as well as to allow a full forensic audit of the massive amount of illegal activity that has occurred here,” Eastman wrote in an email to Greg Jacob.

Eastman also claimed to Ingraham that he had “lots of evidence of fraud,” to which the Fox host replied that she hasn’t seen evidence of fraud, but “would love to.”

Eastman, who now faces nine criminal counts including racketeering and filing false documents, perhaps sensed his impending legal situation in the wake of Jan. 6.

“I’ve decided that I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works,” he wrote to then-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in the final days of the Trump administration.

