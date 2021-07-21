Eastlink simplifies its mobile offering with the ability to roll over unused data

HALIFAX, NS, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Eastlink announced today that it is enabling customers to keep their unused mobile data by automatically rolling it into the next month with "Rollover Data" that's simple to manage and can be shared with the whole family.

Eastlink Logo (CNW Group/Eastlink)

"We are excited to bring customers our latest innovation," said CEO Deborah Shaffner. "We have always taken a customer-first approach by listening to our customers. Rollover Data delivers on what our customers want – it's simple and is great value for money."

Here's how Eastlink Rollover Data works:

If you don't use all of your data in a particular month, the unused amount automatically rolls over and is available to be used the following month.

Rollover Data can be shared with anyone in the family on an Eastlink mobile plan.

Eastlink has brought strong, regional competition to the mobile marketplace since the company launched in 2013 with innovative pricing models, high value plans and advanced technologies.

Eastlink customers will continue to benefit from the company's range of customer-first advantages with simple pricing/plans, ease of switching through contract buyout, Worry-Free Data eliminating unexpected data overages, and the choice of any phone for $0 down on any plan.

For more details on Rollover Data plans and Eastlink mobile service, visit eastlink.ca/mobile

ABOUT EASTLINK:

Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Celebrating 50 years in business this year, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions to residential, business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink launched its widely acclaimed mobile service in N.S. and P.E.I. in 2013 and has since expanded to parts of NB, NL, ON and AB. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities we serve.

Story continues

SOURCE Eastlink

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/21/c1933.html