Easterseals West Georgia stays close to home for new CEO after nationwide search

They looked across the country only to find what they were looking for in their own backyard.

Easterseals West Georgia, a nonprofit organization that provides services for people living with autism and disabilities, has tapped a longtime staff member as its new president and CEO after a nationwide search.

Lakisha Taylor, who previously served as program director and vice president of programs and services, stepped into the role on January 1 after the former president and CEO, Sharon Borger, retired. Taylor has worked for Easterseals for more than 20 years, beginning in 2003.

A New Orleans native, Taylor came to Columbus because of her husband’s career with the military.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Fayetteville State University in North Carolina while her husband was stationed at Fort Bragg. When the family moved to Columbus, Taylor was able to earn her master’s degree in counseling from Columbus State University.

“We came here, and I said ‘I’m done moving around,’” Taylor said. “I wanted to stay put, and then I got the job at Easterseals. And I really loved this.”

Her passion for the people came through.

“She was obviously the best candidate because she loves the program,” Borger said. “The thing about Lakisha is that her passion and love for the folks we serve is unmatched.”

The Columbus-based organization provides services including child care, adult day services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, early intervention and others. Easterseals receives funding from private insurers, government agencies and fees-for-services, however it relies on public contributions to cover the difference between what the programs cost and what clients can afford.

“The majority of the fundraisers that we do fund the children’s program because the adult program is more self-sufficient,” Borger said.

Easterseals also receives funding because it is an United Way agency, Taylor said. This funding is extremely important to providing services to families the nonprofit may not otherwise be able to help, Borger said.

The organization moved into its new facility in 2019 after a capital campaign, Taylor said, and the new space allowed Easterseals to provide more services. Taylor hopes to continue expanding the services Easterseals is able to provide the community now that she is CEO.

“Behavioral support services is a program that we’re looking to provide in the next little bit,” Taylor said. “We’ve been wanting to do that program, but then COVID interrupted that.”

The program would provide behavioral clinicians who will support families and individuals that struggle with challenging behaviors, she said. It will help individuals and families’ loved ones self-regulate their behaviors so they’re able to go out and participate in activities where their challenging behaviors have been a barrier.

“It would help to remove those barriers,” Taylor said. “So that they can be more integrated and involved in their communities.”

Watching people ‘get pushed aside’

Growing up, Taylor had a family member with intellectual disabilities with whom she spent a lot of her time. That experience is what led to her passion in helping individuals who have disabilities and is what made her gravitate towards this career.

“One of the things that I got to observe during those years is seeing how sometimes people who have disabilities are pushed aside and are not really valued as much,” Taylor said. “And that really made an impression on me as a child.”

Easterseals’ presence in Columbus helps families who would not otherwise be able to work, go to school or have a respite from caregiving, she said. Because the organization is here to make things easier for those families, those who participate in the programs are able to contribute more to the community and economy.

While Taylor is always working to expand the services Easterseals provide, she credits the organization’s staff for their success in helping clients.

“We have a tremendous staff here who are so passionate, so nurturing, so loving to the participants that we serve,” she said. “This is their passion that they get to live out every single day.”