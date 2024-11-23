Eastern Washington visits Cal Baptist following Daniels' 21-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) at Cal Baptist Lancers (3-2)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -6; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on Eastern Washington after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 21 points in Cal Baptist's 79-68 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lancers are 3-2 in home games. Cal Baptist ranks sixth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Kendal Coleman leads the Lancers with 8.0 boards.

The Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Eastern Washington has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

Cal Baptist's average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 5.4 fewer made shots on average than the 11.6 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 77.0 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 77.6 Cal Baptist gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Lancers.

Andrew Cook is averaging 17.6 points and 2.4 steals for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

