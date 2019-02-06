Eastern Washington recruiting class builds off 2018 success

(STATS) - Building off his team's successful 2018 season as the FCS national runner-up, Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best finalized the Eagles' recruiting class on Wednesday.

Best announced the addition of nine high school seniors, Cheney hometown product and Idaho transfer linebacker Ty Graham as well as six recruited walk-ons. The first nine members of the class signed in December, including three-star defensive tackle Soli Paleso'o.

"In totality, we figured we would sign 18-20 student-athletes," said Best, who enters his third season. "With 27 seniors departing, it was a big class to replace, but we'll fill that with some of the players already on campus and continue the recruiting process. We'll reward some on-campus players with scholarships that they have earned."

Eastern Washington finished 12-3 last season while tying for its sixth Big Sky championship since 2010.

Eastern Washington 2019 Signing Class

George Becker, OL, 6-4, 265, Gridley, Calif. (Gridley)

Kyle Bryant, RB, 6-0, 185, San Fernando, Calif. (San Fernando)

Isaac Flemmer, OL, 6-7, 265, Banks, Ore. (Valley Catholic)

Warren Hardin, DE, 6-3, 225, Riverside, Calif. (Riverside Poly)

Brock Harrison, DE, 6-3, 235, Ridgefield, Wash. (Ridgefield)

Dawson Ingram, TE, 6-5, 240, Camas, Wash. (Camas)

Soli Paleso'o, DT, 6-3, 270, Fife, Wash. (Fife)

Trey Turner, QB, 6-1, 190, Pittsburg, Calif. (Pittsburg)

Jordan White, S, 6-0, 190, Lynwood, Calif. (Chaparral)

Luke Dahlgren, OL, 6-3, 260, Forks, Wash. (Forks)

Trey Edwards, CB, 6-0, 165, Los Angeles (Narbonne)

Blake Gobel, TE, 6-6, 220, Banks, Ore. (Banks)

Sebastian Gomez, DT, 6-1, 260, Salinas, Calif. (Salinas)

Matthew Hewa Baddege, OL, 6-7, 325, Port Coquitlam, B.C. (Terry Fox Secondary)

Jaeger Hoffmann, LB, 6-3, 205, Moorpark, Calif. (Moorpark)

Jakobie James, WR, 6-2, 185, Redlands, Calif. (Redlands)

Chris Johnson, WR, 6-4, 210, Sammamish, Wash. (Skyline)

Marlon Jones Jr., CB, 6-0, 175, Tacoma, Wash. (Curtis)

*Ty Graham, LB, 6-0, 205, Cheney, Wash. (Cheney/Idaho)

* - Transfer