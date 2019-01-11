Eastern Washington finalizes 2019 schedule

(STATS) - FCS runner-up Eastern Washington has completed a 12-game schedule for 2019, but the Big Sky power will play only five home games.

The Eagles completed the schedule by adding a home game against Lindenwood and a road matchup at rival Idaho, although it will be considered non-conference.

In addition to Lindenwood visiting Roos Field on Sept. 7, Eastern Washington will host North Dakota (Sept. 28), Northern Colorado (Oct. 12), Northern Arizona (Nov. 2) and Portland State (Nov. 23) in the Big Sky.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The schedule doesn't include games against Weber State and UC Davis, the two teams that shared the 2018 Big Sky with title Eastern Washington. Coach Aaron Best's Eagles (12-3) went on to reach the FCS championship game, where they lost to North Dakota State 38-24 last Saturday.

---=

2019 Eastern Washington Schedule

Aug. 31 - at Washington

Sept. 7 - Lindenwood

Sept. 14 - at Jacksonville State

Sept. 21 - at Idaho

Sept. 28 - North Dakota*

Oct. 5 - at Sacramento State*

Oct. 12 - Northern Colorado*

Oct. 26 - at Montana*

Nov. 2 - Northern Arizona*

Nov. 9 - at Idaho State*

Nov. 16 - at Cal Poly*

Nov. 23 - Portland State*

* - Big Sky game