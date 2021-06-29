Eastern Ontario woman can't get mammogram results explained

Kimberly Cheetham has been searching for months for a family doctor and a pediatrician for her 7-year-old son Tristan who suffers from a rare autoimmune disease and kidney disease. While she says they both received excellent care in Montreal, finding a physician in Ontario to follow their ongoing medical issues has been a serious problem. (Submitted by Kimberly Cheetham - image credit)

An eastern Ontario woman at high risk of breast cancer says there's no one who can help her with her mammogram test results because she doesn't have a family doctor — and she can't find one.

Kimberly Cheetham, 35, got a call from the Cornwall Hospital last week telling her they found something concerning on her mammogram and she needed to come in for a second test as soon as possible.

What they saw, she doesn't know because she doesn't have a doctor to explain the results.

"It's been tiring, it's been frustrating to know that I can't have someone follow me and explain to me what to do from here, what my options are," she said.

"I feel like I could fall through the cracks."

She was being followed by a team of doctors in Montreal for a growth in her right breast, but after moving northeast of Cornwall, Ont., last year, she's been having problems finding a family doctor who can continue that care, refer her to specialists, send her for tests or even explain test results — including that mammogram.

Mother, sister diagnosed with breast cancer

She's especially worried because both her mother and sister have had breast cancer. Her mother wasn't diagnosed until four years after feeling a lump in one of her breasts, something Cheetham attributes to her seeing different doctors each time she went to an appointment.

"Timing is really important with these things. As I saw with my mom, things can happen really fast, so that's scary."

Cheetham signed up for the Ontario government's Health Care Connect to match her with a family physician but was told it could take two to three years. She also called more than 50 physicians' offices across eastern Ontario. If she hears back, it's to tell her to call elsewhere.

"Something definitely has to change in our health care system. I know I'm not the only one going through this."

Dr. Christine Tai, a family physician in Carleton Place, Ont., and chair of District 8 with the Ontario Medical Association, said she hears stories like this every day.

"There is no easy solution to this. It's not as easy as saying 'well, go see somebody.' It's like, well, there is nobody," said Tai.

Loss of continuity of care costly

She said the family doctor shortage has been brewing for at least a decade and has only become worse since the pandemic began because of physician retirements and the number of people pursuing family medicine is in decline.

The problem is especially dire in rural eastern Ontario, she said. In Renfrew County, up to 35 per cent of residents don't have a family physician or access to primary care.

"These are terrifying numbers."

Not only does visiting an emergency department over a family doctor come with a heftier price tag — $150 versus $36 — it also leads to poorer outcomes, said Tai.

Walk-in clinics are a stop-gap measure, instead of a permanent solution, said Tai.

CBC reached out to Ontario's Ministry of Health for a response on how many people are without a family physician and what people with chronic conditions should do if they don't have one, but did not receive a statement.