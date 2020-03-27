Eastern Ontario leaders call on public to respect isolation rules as they declare state of emergency

A group of eastern Ontario municipal leaders is calling on residents to respect self-isolation and physical distancing rules, as they step up measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, the United Counties of Prescott and Russell and the City of Cornwall jointly declared a state of emergency on Thursday, which took effect at 4 p.m.

The declaration will allow the municipal governments to deploy resources, such as medical personnel and equipment, more rapidly to help the medical system deal with an expected surge of sick patients.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The time is now to flatten the curve and slow the spread of this virus," said Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement on a phone call with reporters.

"The health of our community will be determined by the actions of each and every one of us, and we're calling upon all residents to do the right thing."

Virus spreading through community spread and travellers

There are currently only four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in those jurisdictions, with over 300 tests still awaiting results.

But public health officials are worried that the virus is now spreading both from residents returning from travels abroad and within the community from one individual to another.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, the medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, said urgent action is needed to protect the public.

"Our population really is a vulnerable population — higher elderly, higher chronic diseases — I think it is very important for us to act collectively," said Roumeliotis.

Pierre Leroux, warden of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, said the emergency declaration gives weight to many of the prevention guidelines that have been issued since the beginning of the pandemic, including staying at home as much as possible and avoiding non-essential outings.

Story continues

Leroux said some residents are not taking the public health advice seriously, singling out travellers returning from trips who have not self-isolated for the required 14 days.

"We do have some covidiots out there who are putting all our efforts in jeopardy and we need to get this message out loud and clear," said Leroux, using a portmanteau of COVID-19 and 'idiots' to describe people who fail to respect physical distancing measures.

"We all need to be working in collaboration together since we're all facing this incredible situation together."

The City of Kingston and the counties of Frontenac and North Frontenac also declared states of emergency Thursday, while Ottawa's mayor declared one on Wednesday.